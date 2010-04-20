Adam Laats, professor in the Department of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership, studies the history of American education. He is interested in the history of cultural battles over schooling and school reform. His books have examined the campaigns of conservative evangelical Protestants in both K-12 and higher education, the history of creation/evolution debates, and the evolution of conservative thinking about K-12 education. His current research examines the first systematic attempt at urban school reform in American history.