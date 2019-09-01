Professor, Department of Radiology, School of Medicine
Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Case School of Engineering
Co-Leader, Cancer Imaging Program, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center
Associate Director, Medical Scientist Training Program, School of Medicine
Research Information
Research Interests:
Image-guided drug delivery
Ultrasound contrast agents
Interventional Oncology
Nanomedicine
Cancer detection and therapy
Molecular imaging
Awards and Honors:
Mather Spotlight Woman of Achievement Award 2015 Case Western Reserve University
Distinguished Investigator Award 2013 Academy of Radiology Research
Professional Memberships
Elected Fellow, 2015, American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering
External Appointments
Associate Editor Annals of Biomedical Engineering, 2013
