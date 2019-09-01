Professor, Department of Radiology, School of Medicine Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Case School of Engineering Co-Leader, Cancer Imaging Program, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center Associate Director, Medical Scientist Training Program, School of Medicine Research Information Research Interests: Image-guided drug delivery Ultrasound contrast agents Interventional Oncology Nanomedicine Cancer detection and therapy Molecular imaging Awards and Honors: Mather Spotlight Woman of Achievement Award 2015 Case Western Reserve University Distinguished Investigator Award 2013 Academy of Radiology Research Professional Memberships Elected Fellow, 2015, American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering External Appointments Associate Editor Annals of Biomedical Engineering, 2013