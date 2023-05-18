Ahmed Abbasi is the Joe and Jane Giovanini Professor of IT, Analytics, and Operations. He serves as Director of the Analytics Ph.D. program and Co-Director of the Human-centered Analytics Lab. Ahmed completed his Ph.D. work in Information Systems at the University of Arizona’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab. He attained an M.B.A. and B.S. in Information Technology from Virginia Tech. His research interests relate to text and predictive analytics. Ahmed has published nearly one hundred articles in journals and conferences, including several in top-tier outlets such as MIS Quarterly, Information Systems Research (ISR), Journal of MIS, ACM TOIS, IEEE TKDE, and IEEE Intelligent Systems. His work has been funded by over a dozen grants from the National Science Foundation and industry partners such as Microsoft, eBay, Deloitte, and Oracle. Ahmed serves as Senior Editor for ISR and Associate Editor for ACM TMIS and IEEE Intelligent Systems. He is a recipient of the IEEE Technical Achievement Award, INFORMS Design Science Award, and IBM Faculty Award. Ahmed’s work has been featured in various media outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, the Associated Press, WIRED, CBS, and Fox. Education: Ph.D., Eller College of Management, University of Arizona, Tucson MBA, Pamplin College of Business, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg BS, Pamplin College of Business, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg