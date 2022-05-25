Professor Aidan Dodson holds an Honorary position in the Department of Anthropology and Archaeology. His research looks particularly at the history of ancient Egypt with specialist interests in burial and funerary practices, the architecture of tombs, the history of Egyptology, and in selected ruling dynasties between 1500 BC and 7600 BC (the New Kingdom, Third Intermediate, and Amarna periods). He has written 26 books and more than 300 articles on Egyptian history. He is a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London, has served as a Chair of the Trustees of the Egypt Exploration Society and held a visiting chair at the American University in Cairo. Professor Dodson has a separate research interest in naval history from the 1850s to the 1930s, particularly with reference to the German and British navies, and the fate of ex-enemy ships after both World Wars. Education 1985 - BA Archaeology of the Eastern Mediterranean, University of Liverpool, 1986 - MPhil Museum Practice and Archaeology, University of Cambridge, 1995 - PhD Egyptology, University of Cambridge