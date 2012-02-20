Aileen Anderson, PhD

University of California, Irvine

Director of the Sue and Bill Gross Stem Cell Research Center

Expertise: GlioblastomaStem Cell BiologyStem Cell ResearchSpinal Cord Injury

Dr. Anderson’s research is focused on two principal goals. First, investigating the interactions of transplanted stem cell populations within the injured niche, including the role of the evolving inflammatory microenvironment in neural stem cell fate and migration decisions. This work has recently revealed a role for novel neuroimmune signaling pathway in glioblastoma stem cell biology. Second, investigating the role of inflammatory mechanisms in degeneration and regeneration in the injured CNS; particularly the role of the innate immune response and application of biomaterials to promote functional regeneration. Research in Dr. Anderson’s laboratory bridges the junction between seeking to understand mechanism at the basic neuroscience level, and identifying translational neuroscience strategies to ameliorate the cellular and histopathological deficits associated with SCI to promote recovery of function.

Basso Mouse Scale for locomotion detects differences in recovery after spinal cord injury in five common mouse strains

1255

2006

Human neural stem cells differentiate and promote locomotor recovery in spinal cord-injured mice

896

2005

Immunohistochemical evidence for apoptosis in Alzheimer's disease.

707

1994

Quantitative analysis of cellular inflammation after traumatic spinal cord injury: evidence for a multiphasic inflammatory response in the acute to chronic environment

550

2010

A potential role for apoptosis in neurodegeneration and Alzheimer's disease

545

1995

DNA damage and apoptosis in Alzheimer's disease: colocalization with c-Jun immunoreactivity, relationship to brain area, and effect of postmortem delay

471

1996

Odor-induced increases in c-fos mRNA expression reveal an anatomical" unit" for odor processing in olfactory bulb.

332

1993

Activated caspase-3 expression in Alzheimer’s and aged control brain: correlation with Alzheimer pathology

243

2001

Human Neural Stem Cells Differentiate and Promote Locomotor Recovery in an Early Chronic Spinal coRd Injury NOD-scid Mouse Model

219

2010

Voluntary wheel running improves recovery from a moderate spinal cord injury

209

2005

Increased immunoreactivity for Jun-and Fos-related proteins in Alzheimer's disease: association with pathology

202

1994

Polymorphonuclear leukocytes promote neurotoxicity through release of matrix metalloproteinases, reactive oxygen species, and TNF‐α

197

2007

The complement cascade: Yin–Yang in neuroinflammation–neuro‐protection and‐degeneration

184

2008

Correlation between caspase activation and neurofibrillary tangle formation in Alzheimer’s disease

175

2001

Differential induction of immediate early gene proteins in cultured neurons by β‐amyloid (Aβ): association of c‐Jun with Aβ‐induced apoptosis

173

1995

Complement activation in the injured central nervous system: another dual-edged sword?

135

2012

The induction of the TNFα death domain signaling pathway in Alzheimer's disease brain

134

2003

Multifunctional, multichannel bridges that deliver neurotrophin encoding lentivirus for regeneration following spinal cord injury

129

2012

Spatial and temporal gene expression profiling of the contused rat spinal cord

127

2004

Activation of complement pathways after contusion-induced spinal cord injury

125

2004

