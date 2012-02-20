Dr. Anderson’s research is focused on two principal goals. First, investigating the interactions of transplanted stem cell populations within the injured niche, including the role of the evolving inflammatory microenvironment in neural stem cell fate and migration decisions. This work has recently revealed a role for novel neuroimmune signaling pathway in glioblastoma stem cell biology. Second, investigating the role of inflammatory mechanisms in degeneration and regeneration in the injured CNS; particularly the role of the innate immune response and application of biomaterials to promote functional regeneration. Research in Dr. Anderson’s laboratory bridges the junction between seeking to understand mechanism at the basic neuroscience level, and identifying translational neuroscience strategies to ameliorate the cellular and histopathological deficits associated with SCI to promote recovery of function.
Title
Cited By
Year
Basso Mouse Scale for locomotion detects differences in recovery after spinal cord injury in five common mouse strains
1255
2006
Human neural stem cells differentiate and promote locomotor recovery in spinal cord-injured mice
896
2005
Immunohistochemical evidence for apoptosis in Alzheimer's disease.
707
1994
Quantitative analysis of cellular inflammation after traumatic spinal cord injury: evidence for a multiphasic inflammatory response in the acute to chronic environment
550
2010
A potential role for apoptosis in neurodegeneration and Alzheimer's disease
545
1995
DNA damage and apoptosis in Alzheimer's disease: colocalization with c-Jun immunoreactivity, relationship to brain area, and effect of postmortem delay
471
1996
Odor-induced increases in c-fos mRNA expression reveal an anatomical" unit" for odor processing in olfactory bulb.
332
1993
Activated caspase-3 expression in Alzheimer’s and aged control brain: correlation with Alzheimer pathology
243
2001
Human Neural Stem Cells Differentiate and Promote Locomotor Recovery in an Early Chronic Spinal coRd Injury NOD-scid Mouse Model
219
2010
Voluntary wheel running improves recovery from a moderate spinal cord injury
209
2005
Increased immunoreactivity for Jun-and Fos-related proteins in Alzheimer's disease: association with pathology
202
1994
Polymorphonuclear leukocytes promote neurotoxicity through release of matrix metalloproteinases, reactive oxygen species, and TNF‐α
197
2007
The complement cascade: Yin–Yang in neuroinflammation–neuro‐protection and‐degeneration
184
2008
Correlation between caspase activation and neurofibrillary tangle formation in Alzheimer’s disease
175
2001
Differential induction of immediate early gene proteins in cultured neurons by β‐amyloid (Aβ): association of c‐Jun with Aβ‐induced apoptosis
173
1995
Complement activation in the injured central nervous system: another dual-edged sword?
135
2012
The induction of the TNFα death domain signaling pathway in Alzheimer's disease brain
134
2003
Multifunctional, multichannel bridges that deliver neurotrophin encoding lentivirus for regeneration following spinal cord injury
129
2012
Spatial and temporal gene expression profiling of the contused rat spinal cord
127
2004
Activation of complement pathways after contusion-induced spinal cord injury
125
2004