Dr. Anderson’s research is focused on two principal goals. First, investigating the interactions of transplanted stem cell populations within the injured niche, including the role of the evolving inflammatory microenvironment in neural stem cell fate and migration decisions. This work has recently revealed a role for novel neuroimmune signaling pathway in glioblastoma stem cell biology. Second, investigating the role of inflammatory mechanisms in degeneration and regeneration in the injured CNS; particularly the role of the innate immune response and application of biomaterials to promote functional regeneration. Research in Dr. Anderson’s laboratory bridges the junction between seeking to understand mechanism at the basic neuroscience level, and identifying translational neuroscience strategies to ameliorate the cellular and histopathological deficits associated with SCI to promote recovery of function.