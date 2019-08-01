Aimee LaPointe Terosky, Ed.D., is an associate professor of educational leadership at Saint Joseph's University and the Director of the IDEPEL Doctoral Program. Dr. Terosky teaches courses in K-12 and Higher Education leadership at the doctoral and masters levels. Prior to her arriving at Saint Joseph's in January 2011, Dr. Terosky was an adjunct assistant professor of higher and postsecondary education at Teachers College, Columbia University, where she taught courses on teaching and learning and faculty development in postsecondary education settings. From 2006-2011, she also served as the assistant principal of Public School #334, The Anderson School in New York City, which received the 2007 New York City Blackboard Award for Outstanding Public Middle School. Areas of expertise: urban principals, faculty careers, women faculty advancement, K-12 and higher education teaching and learning