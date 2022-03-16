Ajay Jain, M.D., is a professor of pediatrics, pharmacology, and physiology at Saint Louis University (SLU) School of Medicine. Jain is also the director of the M.D./Ph.D. program for SLU’s School of Medicine. A SLUCare pediatric hepatologist and gastroenterologist, he serves as the associate division chief of pediatric gastroenterology, and the medical director of the pediatric liver transplant program at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. An internationally recognized expert, Jain has received several national and international accolades for his work. Jain was recently awarded the international Stanley J. Dudrick Award and the Harry M. Vars award from the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition as well as the Gerard Odell Prize for Excellence in Liver by the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition. Jain has also received highly competitive funding from the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition; the American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Rhoads Research Foundation; the American Liver Foundation; Mid-America Transplant Foundation and industry partners. Additionally, seed funding through SLU's Liver Center and President's Research Fund allowed Jain to conduct early proof-of-concept studies.