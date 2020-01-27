Alessandro Grattoni obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering at the Politecnico of Torino. Grattoni also completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship in nanomedicine and biomedical engineering at The University of Texas Health Science Center. His research focuses on the development and clinical translation of implantable nanofluidic technologies for drug delivery, molecular sieving and cell transplantation. Grattoni areas of expertise are nanomedicine, nanofluidics, drug delivery, implantable devices, silicon technologies, and space medicine.