Alessandro Rebucci is an Associate Professor in the research track, holding a joint appointment with the Economics Department of the Krieger School of Art and Science. Prof. Rebucci is a NBER Faculty Research Fellow (International Finance and Macroeconomics Program), a CEPR Research Fellow (International Macroeconomics and Finance Programme), and a Research Fellow at the Center for Urban & Real Estate Management, Globalization of Real Estate Network (University of Zurich) and the Centre for Applied Financial Economics (University of Southern California). Prof. Rebucci is also a non-resident faculty at the International Business School of the Beijing School of Foreign Studies. He is Associate Editor for the Journal of International Money and Finance and Economia (the Journal of the Latin American and Caribbean Economic Association--LACEA). Prof. Rebucci had Visiting Scholar Positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, the Central Bank of Finland, and the IMF Research Department. Before joining Carey, Prof. Rebucci held research and policy positions at the Inter-American Development Bank (2008-2013) and the International Monetary Fund (1998-2008). The research interests of Prof. Rebucci are International Finance, Macroeconomics, and Real Estate. He is currently working on the pros and cons of controls on international capital flows, the role of real estate markets in the transmission of capital flows shocks, and methods to estimate macroeconomic models of financial crises.