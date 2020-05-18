Alessandro Rebucci, PhD

Alessandro Rebucci, PhD

Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Associate Professor

Expertise: FinanceEconomicsInternational FinanceMacroeconomicsFinancial InstitutionInternational Real Estate

Alessandro Rebucci is an Associate Professor in the research track, holding a joint appointment with the Economics Department of the Krieger School of Art and Science. Prof. Rebucci is a NBER Faculty Research Fellow (International Finance and Macroeconomics Program), a CEPR Research Fellow (International Macroeconomics and Finance Programme), and a Research Fellow at the Center for Urban & Real Estate Management, Globalization of Real Estate Network (University of Zurich) and the Centre for Applied Financial Economics (University of Southern California). Prof. Rebucci is also a non-resident faculty at the International Business School of the Beijing School of Foreign Studies. He is Associate Editor for the Journal of International Money and Finance and Economia (the Journal of the Latin American and Caribbean Economic Association--LACEA). Prof. Rebucci had Visiting Scholar Positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, the Central Bank of Finland, and the IMF Research Department. Before joining Carey,  Prof. Rebucci held research and policy positions at the Inter-American Development Bank (2008-2013) and the International Monetary Fund (1998-2008).

The research interests of Prof. Rebucci are International Finance, Macroeconomics, and Real Estate. He is currently working on the pros and cons of controls on international capital flows, the role of real estate markets in the transmission of capital flows shocks, and methods to estimate macroeconomic models of financial crises.

"But the most important thing government ought to do is work with industry to develop an overarching plan to respond to climate change"

"Overall, COVID-19 represents a large negative-productivity shock, imparted on an economy that was creating lots of jobs but not very productive ones"


Title

Cited By

Year

Capital control measures: A new dataset

378

2016

Oil shocks and external balances

299

2009

Financial crises and macro-prudential policies

259

2013

Has the transmission mechanism of European monetary policy changed in the run-up to EMU?

167

2006

China's Emergence in the World Economy and Business Cycles in Latin America

160

2012

Optimal capital controls and real exchange rate policies: A pecuniary externality perspective

159

2016

The valuation channel of external adjustment

149

2015

Global liquidity, house prices, and the macroeconomy: Evidence from advanced and emerging economies

125

2015

GEM: A new international macroeconomic model

112

2004

Are capital controls countercyclical?

111

2015

The changing housing cycle and the implications for monetary policy

108

2008

The US Dollar and the Trade Deficit: What Accounts for the Late 1990s?*

102

2005

Too small to thrive: the housing finance market

91

2012

Revisiting overborrowing and its policy implications

82

2010

Retail bank interest rate pass-through: is Chile atypical?

81

2003

Uncertainty and economic activity: A multi-country perspective

78

2018

Optimal policy for macro-financial stability

76

2019

The Inter-American Development Bank

71

2008

Monetary rules for emerging market economies

64

2002

How might CAFTA change macroeconomic fluctuations in Central America?: Lessons from NAFTA

63

2005

New Prediction Model Shows Increased Financial Distress of For-Profit Hospitals

A Johns Hopkins Carey Business School analysis of nationwide data from all U.S. hospitals estimated that the average probability of hospital financial distress in 2020 increased to 28.5 percent, only about a half percentage point higher than in the previous year. But more significantly, the estimated financial distress of for-profit hospitals increased to 39.1 percent during the tumultuous year of the coronavirus outbreak – about seven percentage points higher than in 2019.
13-Dec-2021 07:00:38 AM EST

Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Associate Professor Alessandro Rebucci, an expert in macroeconomics, is available to speak with journalists for coverage related to the November rise in inflation.


10-Dec-2021 12:15:00 PM EST

Insights for reopening economies

Alessandro Rebucci, an economist and associate professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, has analyzed the impact of current health interventions to stop COVID-19 as well as lessons learned from previous economic crises. He offers important insights for policymakers.
18-May-2020 03:45:54 PM EDT

"Overall, COVID-19 represents a large negative-productivity shock, imparted on an economy that was creating lots of jobs but not very productive ones"

- RECESSION APPEARS 'INEVITABLE' AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

“Based on the experience of China, but also acknowledging that this type of western society is not suitable for the type of approach taken in China, more coordination would definitely be useful, coordinating at the level of different geographies and also, the idea that eliminating the uncertainty generated by the epidemic, by the medical dimension of the crisis, would contribute enormously to reassure businesses and households that it is sage to resume interaction for leisurely and business purposes.”

- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 29, 2020: COVID vs. Re-Open, Business Experts Debate the Pros and Cons

“Along similar lines, one maybe not too valuable but one silver lining here is that because the crisis is so protracted, businesses will have to adapt. There will be innovation that is likely to survive past this particular period and the US economy, because of its flexibility, because it’s an ability to innovate and adapt, is uniquely posed in the world economy to take the most advantage. This is I think more positive.”

- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 29, 2020: COVID vs. Re-Open, Business Experts Debate the Pros and Cons

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08042