Alessandro Rebucci is an Associate Professor in the research track, holding a joint appointment with the Economics Department of the Krieger School of Art and Science. Prof. Rebucci is a NBER Faculty Research Fellow (International Finance and Macroeconomics Program), a CEPR Research Fellow (International Macroeconomics and Finance Programme), and a Research Fellow at the Center for Urban & Real Estate Management, Globalization of Real Estate Network (University of Zurich) and the Centre for Applied Financial Economics (University of Southern California). Prof. Rebucci is also a non-resident faculty at the International Business School of the Beijing School of Foreign Studies. He is Associate Editor for the Journal of International Money and Finance and Economia (the Journal of the Latin American and Caribbean Economic Association--LACEA). Prof. Rebucci had Visiting Scholar Positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, the Central Bank of Finland, and the IMF Research Department. Before joining Carey, Prof. Rebucci held research and policy positions at the Inter-American Development Bank (2008-2013) and the International Monetary Fund (1998-2008). The research interests of Prof. Rebucci are International Finance, Macroeconomics, and Real Estate. He is currently working on the pros and cons of controls on international capital flows, the role of real estate markets in the transmission of capital flows shocks, and methods to estimate macroeconomic models of financial crises.
A Johns Hopkins Carey Business School analysis of nationwide data from all U.S. hospitals estimated that the average probability of hospital financial distress in 2020 increased to 28.5 percent, only about a half percentage point higher than in the previous year. But more significantly, the estimated financial distress of for-profit hospitals increased to 39.1 percent during the tumultuous year of the coronavirus outbreak – about seven percentage points higher than in 2019.
13-Dec-2021 07:00:38 AM EST
Alessandro Rebucci, an economist and associate professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, has analyzed the impact of current health interventions to stop COVID-19 as well as lessons learned from previous economic crises. He offers important insights for policymakers.
18-May-2020 03:45:54 PM EDT
"Overall, COVID-19 represents a large negative-productivity shock, imparted on an economy that was creating lots of jobs but not very productive ones"
“Based on the experience of China, but also acknowledging that this type of western society is not suitable for the type of approach taken in China, more coordination would definitely be useful, coordinating at the level of different geographies and also, the idea that eliminating the uncertainty generated by the epidemic, by the medical dimension of the crisis, would contribute enormously to reassure businesses and households that it is sage to resume interaction for leisurely and business purposes.”
- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 29, 2020: COVID vs. Re-Open, Business Experts Debate the Pros and Cons
“Along similar lines, one maybe not too valuable but one silver lining here is that because the crisis is so protracted, businesses will have to adapt. There will be innovation that is likely to survive past this particular period and the US economy, because of its flexibility, because it’s an ability to innovate and adapt, is uniquely posed in the world economy to take the most advantage. This is I think more positive.”
- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 29, 2020: COVID vs. Re-Open, Business Experts Debate the Pros and Cons