She is an assistant professor in the department of Government. Her research interests center on historical political economy, democratization and party systems in new democracies, and multi-level governance in European politics. She combines quantitative methods, historical data, and natural and/or quasi-experimental research designs with extensive archival research. She co-organizes the Historical Political Economy Working Group, and I'm also part of the research project "Bureaucrats and Group Identity in Local Politics," funded by the Norwegian Research Council. She holds a Ph.D. from Columbia University in New York, and an A.B. in Political Science from the University of Chicago. She was formerly a research fellow in the Government Department of the London School of Economics (LSE), in the political economy group (PSPE). Prior to beginning graduate studies, she was the Research Manager for Harvard Kennedy School's Evidence for Policy Design (EPod).