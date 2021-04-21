Dr. Alexandra R. Harrington is the founder and Executive Director of the Center for Global Governance and Emerging Law, Research Director of the Centre for International Sustainable Development Law, and Vice-Chair of the Board of Women in Ethics and Compliance Global. She has served as Fulbright Canada Special Foundation Fellow at the Balsillie School of International Affairs in Waterloo, Canada and was the 2018 – 2019 the Fulbright Canada Research Chair in Global Governance, based at the Balsillie School of International Affairs. She holds a doctoral degree in law from McGill University Faculty of Law. Dr. Harrington is the author of the book International Organizations and the Law (2018) and International Law and Global Governance: Treaty Regimes and Sustainable Development Goals Interpretation (2021). She serves as the Director of Studies for the International Law Association Colombian branch, a member of the International Law Association Committee on the Role of International Law in Sustainable Natural Resource Management for Development, and a member of the Climate Law and Governance Initiative’s Scientific Committee. She also guest lectures globally on topics related to international law, environmental law, global governance and sustainable development. Dr. Harrington has served as a consultant for entities such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Commission for Environmental Cooperation of the North American Agreement on Environmental Cooperation, UNEP and IDLO. Dr. Harrington’s publications address a variety of fields relating to international law, including international organizations, governance issues, environmental law, legal issues relating to climate change, international child’s rights, natural resources regulation, international human rights law, international trade law, corporate social responsibility, and criminal law.