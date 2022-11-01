Alexandra Rempel’s research has been published in Building and Environment, Geosciences, and Renewable Energy. As a building scientist, her research efforts in passive solar heating, passive cooling, and natural ventilation combine field studies with energy modeling to reveal patterns that cannot be found by either method alone. She is secretary and treasurer of the Society of Building Science Educators. Rempel previously taught in the School of Architecture at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and worked in green building practice at Solarc Architecture and Engineering. She holds a PhD in Biology from MIT and an MArch from the University of Oregon.