Alinne Barrera, PhD is a California licensed clinical psychologist with a specialty in working with Spanish-speaking and Latinx communities. Her scholarly work is focused on depression prevention, intervention adaptations, and the use of technology to deliver maternal mental health resources. As a trainee, she built a strong foundation in the detection and treatment of major depression using standardized measures and evidence-based interventions. During the past 15 years Dr. Barrera has dedicated her research program to adapting and empirically testing internet and SMS versions of the Mothers and Babies Course/Curso Mamás y Bebés, a prevention of postpartum depression intervention recently recognized by the US Prevention Services Task Force. She is committed to working with clinicians and trainees who aim to reduce mental health disparities, especially among new mothers. Dr. Barrera is an Associate Professor in the Clinical Psychology PhD Program at Palo Alto University and serves as Associate Director at the Institute for International Internet Interventions for Health (i4Health). She is a 2020 Mom Board Member and serves on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Latinx Psychology. She completed her undergraduate degree at the University of California, Berkeley, her doctoral degree at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and her predoctoral internship and postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco.