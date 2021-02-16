Allison Gabriel

Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona

Expertise: Emotions at workEmployee recoveryInterpersonal stressors and relationships at workMotivationemployee well-being

Allison Gabriel joined the Eller College of Management in 2015 after serving as an Assistant Professor of Management in the School of Business at Virginia Commonwealth University for two years. She earned her PhD in Industrial and Organizational Psychology in 2013 from the University of Akron. Her research focuses on emotions at work, employee recovery, interpersonal work stressors, relationships at work, motivation, and employee well-being. She currently serves as an Associate Editor at Journal of Applied Psychology.

