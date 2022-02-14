Dr. Haas is a professor at Palo Alto University in the Department of Psychology with a specialization in college student substance abuse issues. Her research focuses on the identification of high-risk drinking and drug use practices in college students and the development of targeted interventions using a harm reduction model. She worked in collaboration with Santa Clara University for several years developing new programs for alcohol prevention and education and has consulted with other universities to guide campus prevention programming. Her work focuses on behaviors like pregaming (i.e., drinking before students go out to consume alcohol at a function), co-occurring cannabis and alcohol use, overdoses, and factors related to alcohol-induced blackout and sexual risk taking. In her career she has received funding through NIDA and the U.S. Department of Education.
Today’s college students are facing a serious mental health crisis, driven in part by the pandemic. After nearly two years of remote schooling and constant testing, many students are anxious, depressed and are overwhelming campus mental health centers. An expert panel of psychologists will examine what is causing this crisis, what is being done and tips on how to identify the symptoms of depression and anxiety and how students and their families can find the support they need to build resiliency to lead a mentally healthy college experience
14-Feb-2022 01:45:08 PM EST