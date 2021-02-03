Amit Seru is the Steven and Roberta Denning Professor of Finance at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR), and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). He was formerly a faculty member at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Professor Seru’s primary research interest is in corporate finance. He is interested in issues related to financial intermediation and regulation, interaction of internal organization of firms with financing and investment, and incentive provision in firms. His papers in these areas have been published in several journals, including, the American Economic Review, the Quarterly Journal of Economics, the Journal of Political Economy, the Journal of Finance, the Journal of Financial Economics, and the Review of Financial Studies. He is a co-editor of the Journal of Finance and an Associate Editor of the Journal of Political Economy. He was previously Editor of Review of Corporate Finance Studies and a Department Editor (Finance) of Management Science. His research has been featured in major media, including the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Financial Times and the Economist. Seru earned a B.E. in electronics and communication and an MBA from the University of Delhi. Subsequently, he received a PhD in finance from the University of Michigan before. He was a senior consultant at Accenture before pursuing his Ph.D. Seru was the recipient of a Rackham Pre-Doctoral Fellowship at University of Michigan and received a Lt. Governor’s gold medal for overall academic excellence at the University of Delhi.
Title
Cited By
Year
Did securitization lead to lax screening? Evidence from subprime loans
2015
2010
Technological innovation, resource allocation, and growth
1035
2017
Affiliated firms and financial support: Evidence from Indian business groups
616
2007
Firm boundaries matter: Evidence from conglomerates and R&D activity
594
2014
The failure of models that predict failure: Distance, incentives, and defaults
498
2015
Learning by trading
491
2010
Fintech, regulatory arbitrage, and the rise of shadow banks
483
2018
Are incentive contracts rigged by powerful CEOs?
420
2011
Fund manager use of public information: New evidence on managerial skills
404
2007
Securitization and distressed loan renegotiation: Evidence from the subprime mortgage crisis
398
2010
Interest rate pass-through: Mortgage rates, household consumption, and voluntary deleveraging
390
2017
Inconsistent regulators: Evidence from banking
382
2014
Financial regulation and securitization: Evidence from subprime loans
330
2009
Lender screening and the role of securitization: evidence from prime and subprime mortgage markets
282
2012
Policy intervention in debt renegotiation: Evidence from the home affordable modification program
275
2017
Asset quality misrepresentation by financial intermediaries: evidence from the RMBS market
264
2015
Financing labor
238
2011
The market for financial adviser misconduct
226
2019
Finance and innovation: The case of publicly traded firms
195
2007
The Use and Abuse of Patent Data: Issues for Corporate Finance and Beyond
193
2017
"We have to be careful in how we unwind this forbearance overhang. We have the data, and policy makers need to get on how they would design such a policy. The issue of renegotiation with borrowers is difficult; it requires customization to each consumer’s situation, which requires data and can take weeks or months to design. In the meantime, many consumers could find themselves locked out of their houses. A chain of delinquencies could quickly emerge.”
- Paying the COVID Piper: This Can Take (Many) Years to Flush Out