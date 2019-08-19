Amr M. Moursi, DDS, PhD, is a professor and chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at NYU College of Dentistry. His research focuses on early childhood oral health, including the use of silver diamine fluoride (SDF) to fight cavities, birth defects of the head and skull, nutrition and oral health, and developing the pediatric dentistry workforce. Dr. Moursi is the author or co-author of more than 100 published articles, book chapters, and policy briefs, and is the editor of the textbook "Clinical Cases in Pediatric Dentistry" (Wiley-Blackwell). He is also a contributor for the 2020 U.S. Surgeon General’s Report on Oral Health. Dr. Moursi is a board-certified diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. He serves on the Executive Committee and as a National Spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD). He has extensive experience with print and broadcast media and is host of "The Dental Health Show" on Doctor Radio, SiriusXM satellite radio. Watch Dr. Moursi on ABC 7 discussing how to keep baby teeth healthy: https://youtu.be/ybKe5G1kodw