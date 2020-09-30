Dr. Amy Montour is an Haudenosaunee woman from the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory. She has completed Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, and Doctor of Medicine degrees at McMaster University. Amy works clinically as a palliative care physician and as an advocate for Indigenous health. As full-time faculty with the McMaster University Department of Family Medicine she serves as the Site Director for the Grand Erie Six Nations site and as an Indigenous Health consultant.