Anat Alon-Beck’s research focuses on corporate law and governance. Her work examines how legal and regulatory structures influence the shift in equities from public markets to private markets, and the rise in the number of “unicorn” firms, which are privately held venture-capital backed startups that are valued at $1 billion or more. She hopes to develop a novel, comprehensive framework within which a deeper understanding of market contracting, regulatory changes, and policy surrounding unicorn firms can be achieved. Her research on these issues is frequently cited by policymakers, judges, leading scholars in the corporate law and finance fields. It was cited to US Congress, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Professor Alon-Beck also focuses on corporate governance, responsible and sustainable business models, operations and investments and new social paradigms. She wants her students to be able to recognize the exciting potential for business law to create multiple forms of value for all stakeholders, including society at large. She is passionate about empowering women to advance in entrepreneurship and leadership positions in the business world. Her scholarly articles are available for download. Professor Alon-Beck has a column on Forbes.com (available for download). She often opines on business law cases in various media outlets, including TV, radio, newspapers, podcasts and others. She was recently elected to the Association of American Law Schools (AALS) Section on Transactional Law & Skills Executive Committee. Professor Alon-Beck joins the faculty of Case Western Reserve from New York University School of Law, where she served as the Jacobson Fellow in Law and Business. Prior to NYU, she was a visiting assistant professor of International Business and Management at Dickinson College. Professor Alon-Beck holds JSD and LLM degrees, with honors, from Cornell Law School, where she served as an editor of the Cornell International Law Journal. She received her LLB from Tel Aviv University Buchmann Faculty of Law and served as an editor of Theoretical Inquiries in Law.