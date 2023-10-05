Andrea Faber Taylor, Ph.D.

College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Teaching assistant professor

Expertise: human dimensions of environmentEnvironmental Psychologylandscape designChild DevelopmentADHDexecutive functioningSelf-regulationHorticultureGreen schoolyardsschool gardens

Dr. Andrea Faber Taylor examines the effects of green schoolyards and gardens on child development. She advances our understanding of the importance of greenspace in supporting health and well-being and future stewardship of the Earth. She teaches courses on this topic, sustainable horticulture, home gardening, and planting design to support pollinators.


More information: Taylor's expertise marries horticulture with child development and psychology. She studies human dimensions of the environment and has published multiple papers on the effects of nature exposure on child self-regulation, learning, and ADHD symptoms. An international expert on the effects of greenspace, Taylor is available to discuss the topic with media.


Affiliation: Taylor is a teaching assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Based on your research, what should parents do? Faber Taylor: "Try nature out for themselves. Take their child to the park, either when his symptoms are severe or as a regular routine. There’s little risk involved and, possibly, much to gain."

"We live in a society where we're just maxing ourselves out all the time in terms of paying attention," says Andrea Faber Taylor, Ph.D., a horticulture instructor and researcher in the Landscape and Human Health Laboratory at the University of Illinois at

