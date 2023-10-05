Dr. Andrea Faber Taylor examines the effects of green schoolyards and gardens on child development. She advances our understanding of the importance of greenspace in supporting health and well-being and future stewardship of the Earth. She teaches courses on this topic, sustainable horticulture, home gardening, and planting design to support pollinators.
More information: Taylor's expertise marries horticulture with child development and psychology. She studies human dimensions of the environment and has published multiple papers on the effects of nature exposure on child self-regulation, learning, and ADHD symptoms. An international expert on the effects of greenspace, Taylor is available to discuss the topic with media.
Affiliation: Taylor is a teaching assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Based on your research, what should parents do? Faber Taylor: "Try nature out for themselves. Take their child to the park, either when his symptoms are severe or as a regular routine. There’s little risk involved and, possibly, much to gain."
"We live in a society where we're just maxing ourselves out all the time in terms of paying attention," says Andrea Faber Taylor, Ph.D., a horticulture instructor and researcher in the Landscape and Human Health Laboratory at the University of Illinois at
