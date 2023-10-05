Dr. Andrea Faber Taylor examines the effects of green schoolyards and gardens on child development. She advances our understanding of the importance of greenspace in supporting health and well-being and future stewardship of the Earth. She teaches courses on this topic, sustainable horticulture, home gardening, and planting design to support pollinators.

More information: Taylor's expertise marries horticulture with child development and psychology. She studies human dimensions of the environment and has published multiple papers on the effects of nature exposure on child self-regulation, learning, and ADHD symptoms. An international expert on the effects of greenspace, Taylor is available to discuss the topic with media.

Affiliation: Taylor is a teaching assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.