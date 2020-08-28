Author of books, You Can’t Stop the Revolution: Community Disorder and Social Ties in Post-Ferguson America (UC Press 2019) and Race, Place, and Suburban Policing: Too Close for Comfort (UC Press 2015). As a feminist, race scholar, and ethnographer, her work accounts for social inequality and (in)justice regarding, but not limited to the following: race; the intersection of race, gender, and class; Black citizen-police conflict; crime; racial-spatial politics, segregation, and containment; poverty; social ties; and resistance. She has served in various capacities in academia, as well as, worked with corporations and organizations such as American Airlines, Amnesty International, and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) on matters pertaining to race and discrimination. She has also served as a delegate to the United Nations (UN) Commission on the Status of Women (CSW63) and presently, as member and secretary of the Council for Sociologists for Women in Society (SWS). Additionally, she previously taught within the Missouri prison system and presented research on the effects of incarcerated parents on children. She holds a B.A. in English and M.A. in Sociology from Lincoln University of Missouri, and a Ph.D. in Sociology from Kansas State University with concentrations in Gender and Criminology.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Race, place, and suburban policing: Too close for comfort
|
46
|
2015
|
You Can't Stop the Revolution: Community Disorder and Social Ties in Post-Ferguson America
|
5
|
2019
|
War on the Family: Mothers in Prison and the Families They Leave Behind
|
1
|
2006
|
8.3 The Effects of De Facto Segregation: Socioeconomic and Political Alienation, Crime and Contentious Black Citizen/Police Exchanges
|
0
|
2018
|
Book Review: Girls and violence: Tracing the roots of criminal behavior
|
0
|
2015
|
Book Review: Arrested Justice: Black Women, Violence, and America’s Prison Nation by Beth E. Richie
|
0
|
2013
|
Meacham Park: how do Blacks experience policing in the suburbs?
|
0
|
2012
|
FAMILY, AND LIFE COURSE
|
0
|
0
Boyles says looters tend to be poor, and some see it as a chance to balance the scales, to get the things they normally can’t. These communities face constant deprivation, Boyles told me, “and here they find themselves with an opportunity, be it legitimate or illegitimate, to benefit.” As one looter, Pamela Speaks, told the Miami Herald during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, “I don’t think it’s right, but it gets the frustrations out.”
“You cannot shoot and fire upon people with rubber bullets and in the same breath, talk about community policing. Let's meet in the middle – these are mostly law-abiding citizens.”
“How we define the disorder in and of itself is very subjective, is ambiguous and has been used to mostly define against stereotypically black and brown people. And so, it is often reordered - white populations take this idea of disorder and reorder it and use it then to sort of leverage this idea that only they are able to engage in civil or peaceful existences.”