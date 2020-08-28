Author of books, You Can’t Stop the Revolution: Community Disorder and Social Ties in Post-Ferguson America (UC Press 2019) and Race, Place, and Suburban Policing: Too Close for Comfort (UC Press 2015). As a feminist, race scholar, and ethnographer, her work accounts for social inequality and (in)justice regarding, but not limited to the following: race; the intersection of race, gender, and class; Black citizen-police conflict; crime; racial-spatial politics, segregation, and containment; poverty; social ties; and resistance. She has served in various capacities in academia, as well as, worked with corporations and organizations such as American Airlines, Amnesty International, and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) on matters pertaining to race and discrimination. She has also served as a delegate to the United Nations (UN) Commission on the Status of Women (CSW63) and presently, as member and secretary of the Council for Sociologists for Women in Society (SWS). Additionally, she previously taught within the Missouri prison system and presented research on the effects of incarcerated parents on children. She holds a B.A. in English and M.A. in Sociology from Lincoln University of Missouri, and a Ph.D. in Sociology from Kansas State University with concentrations in Gender and Criminology.