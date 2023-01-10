Fulbright Scholar Andrew Lovering served as a postdoctoral fellow at the Rankin Laboratory of Pulmonary Medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Andrew studies the heart, lungs and breathing and the impact of environmental conditions such as high-altitude and heat/cold on the human body. His lab, the Cardiopulmonary & Respiratory Physiology Laboratory, has been funded by the Department of Defense, NASA, the American Heart Association and the American Lung Association in Oregon.