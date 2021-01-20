Dr. Andrew Sama is co-chief of HSS Spine. Board certified in orthopedic surgery, he specializes in the evaluation and surgical management of all traumatic, degenerative, and deformity-related conditions of the cervical, thoracic, and lumbosacral spine. His areas of interest include clinical and basic science research involving the biology and biomechanics of spine fusion and fusion alternatives. He has received a number of research grants, including funding from the National Institutes of Health for a study on surgical and nonsurgical approaches to the treatment of low back pain. Dr. Sama is involved in product development and has helped design orthopedic implant devices used in spinal surgery. He engages in research that will benefit patients and has published articles in numerous peer-reviewed medical journals. He co-edited a textbook titled, "Lateral Access Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery" published in 2016 and has authored chapters in several other medical textbooks. He is a spinal consultant with the medical staff of the United States Olympic Committee and serves as a reviewer for the journals Spine and Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research.