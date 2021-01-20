Dr. Andrew Sama is co-chief of HSS Spine. Board certified in orthopedic surgery, he specializes in the evaluation and surgical management of all traumatic, degenerative, and deformity-related conditions of the cervical, thoracic, and lumbosacral spine. His areas of interest include clinical and basic science research involving the biology and biomechanics of spine fusion and fusion alternatives. He has received a number of research grants, including funding from the National Institutes of Health for a study on surgical and nonsurgical approaches to the treatment of low back pain. Dr. Sama is involved in product development and has helped design orthopedic implant devices used in spinal surgery. He engages in research that will benefit patients and has published articles in numerous peer-reviewed medical journals. He co-edited a textbook titled, "Lateral Access Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery" published in 2016 and has authored chapters in several other medical textbooks. He is a spinal consultant with the medical staff of the United States Olympic Committee and serves as a reviewer for the journals Spine and Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research.
Dr. Andrew Sama, co-chief of spinal surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, said he believed the 31-year-old Paxton should make a full recovery. Sama has performed the surgery before, but on other athletes...
“Spine surgery is one of the most dynamically evolving areas in musculoskeletal care. Our goal is to remain on the forefront of this continuing evolution by focusing on innovation while anchoring ourselves to data-driven validation of outcomes..."
"We know that maintaining a general level of fitness, good cervical muscle tone and flexibility is good for overall spine health."
Title
Cited By
Year
Risk factors for postoperative infection following posterior lumbar instrumented arthrodesis
240
2011
Lateral lumbar interbody fusion: clinical and radiographic outcomes at 1 year: a preliminary report
219
2011
Oncologic and functional outcome following sacrectomy for sacral chordoma
189
2006
National trends in anterior cervical fusion procedures
175
2010
Neurologic deficit following lateral lumbar interbody fusion
145
2012
Nerve injury after lateral lumbar interbody fusion: a review of 919 treated levels with identification of risk factors
125
2014
Indirect foraminal decompression after lateral transpsoas interbody fusion
122
2012
Lumbar degenerative disc disease: current and future concepts of diagnosis and management
120
2012
Outcome of revision discectomies following recurrent lumbar disc herniation
120
2006
Parathyroid hormone (1-34) augments spinal fusion, fusion mass volume, and fusion mass quality in a rabbit spinal fusion model
109
2009
Alendronate inhibits spine fusion in a rat model
103
2005
Accuracy of single-time, multilevel registration in image-guided spinal surgery
91
2005
The treatment of large (> 70°) thoracic idiopathic scoliosis curves with posterior instrumentation and arthrodesis: When is anterior release indicated?
88
2005
Minimally invasive lateral lumbar interbody fusion
87
2015
Increased in-hospital complications after primary posterior versus primary anterior cervical fusion
77
2011
Postoperative infections in interbody fusion for degenerative spinal disease
68
2006
High-dose Alendronate Uncouples Osteoclast and Osteoblast Function: A Study in a Rat Spine Pseudarthrosis Model.
60
2004
A comparative study of lateral lumbar interbody fusion and posterior lumbar interbody fusion in degenerative lumbar spondylolisthesis
49
2015
Rate of revision surgery after stand-alone lateral lumbar interbody fusion for lumbar spinal stenosis
49
2014
Postoperative spine infections
48
2015