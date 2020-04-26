Dr. Pavia is a pediatric infectious disease expert who can provide expert commentary on vaccines, infectious disease and related trending topics. He has become a trusted source for top national media. He received his bachelor's degree and medical degree at Brown University. He trained in internal medicine and pediatrics at Dartmouth and the University of Utah. At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Pavia trained in Public Health Epidemiology as an Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) officer and a Preventive Medicine Resident. Additionally, Dr. Pavia completed a fellowship in pediatric and adult infectious diseases at the University of Utah. He joined the faculty at the University of Utah in 1991. In 2003 Dr. Pavia became the George and Esther Gross Presidential Professor and Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, where he mentors a dynamic and productive team of faculty and fellows. He also serves as Director of Hospital Epidemiology at Primary Children's Hospital and Associate Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship. Dr. Pavia is a member of the Society for Pediatric Research. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. Dr. Pavia is a member of the National Academy of Science Engineering and Medicine Forum on Preparedness. He was recently Vice Chair and Chair of the Program Committee for IDWeek and served two terms on the CDC Board of Scientific Counselors. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) and past chair of the Pandemic Influenza Task Force and past Chair of the National and Global Public Policy Committee. Dr. Pavia served as a member of the National Vaccine Advisory Committee and chaired the Vaccine Safety Working Group, was an inaugural member of the National Biodefense Science Board (NBSB) and chaired the Influenza Working Group, and co-chaired the Personal Preparedness Working Group of the NBSB from 2008-2010. Dr. Pavia has served on several Institute of Medicine Committees including “Antivirals for Pandemic Influenza: Guidance on Developing and Distribution and Dispensing System,” and “Prepositioned Medical Countermeasure for the Public,” and is a frequent consultant for CDC. He is an associate Editor of the Sanford Guide to Antimicrobial Therapy and is on the editorial board the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society and a reviewer for numerous journals. He has published more than 250 peer-reviewed scientific articles, textbook chapters, reviews and scientific abstracts. His research interests include the epidemiology of influenza and other emerging respiratory infections, pneumonia, vaccine preventable diseases, emerging infections, and HIV/ AIDS, with a particular interest in infections of pregnant women and their children. He has been the principal investigator or co-investigator on grants from the National Institutes of Health, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Pavia received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Brown University. He completed his residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and served as Chief Resident. He then served as an officer in the Epidemic Intelligence Service at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and completed a residency in Preventive Medicine. He completed fellowship training in pediatric and adult infectious diseases at the University of Utah. Dr. Pavia is currently the George and Esther Gross Presidential Professor at the University of Utah and is Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. His academic interests include the epidemiology, diagnosis and management of emerging infectious diseases including influenza, respiratory infections and diarrheal diseases. He is also keenly interested in HIV/AIDS and has been involved in HIV clinical care and research since the 1980s.