Andrew Walkling's research and teaching interests focus on early modern Britain, with an emphasis on the English court and courtly cultural production in the late seventeenth century, and are situated within and among several disciplines, including history, visual and material culture, literary studies, performance studies and musicology. In particular, he is an expert on seventeenth-century English musical theatre and on the composer Henry Purcell. His work explores early modern cultural materials from an interdisciplinary perspective, seeking to rethink the configurations and interrelationships of conventionally separate genres - visual, dramatic, literary, musical—and to understand them as part of a wider "textuality" deployed in the construction and dissemination of seventeenth-century absolutism.