Andy Radford, PhD

University of Bristol

Professor of Behavioural Ecology

Expertise: Animal BehaviorAnimal SoundsBioacousticsHabitatsWildlife

Professor Andy Radford is based in the School of Biological Sciences, University of Bristol where his studies involve observing co-operation, conflict and vocal communications among animals. Professor Radford is partocularly interested in how the movement, community living, physiology, reproduction, and survival of animals are all affected when there is significant disruption from unnatural sources of sound. Among other areas of focus, this involves examining the impact on wildlife of man-made noise and interference from boats, windfarms and machinery. Professor Radford has worked in Australia, South Africa, French Polynesia and Panama. He has examined coral-bleaching in the Coral Reef off the coast Australia which impacts on fish and marine invertebrates. He has also explored how windfarms off the coast of the UK have disrupted the nesting habits of seabream. An additional specialist area is the unusual habits of Dwarf Mongoose in South Africa, a species where breeding only takes place among the dominant pair and other adults look after their offspring.

Education
1996 - BA Natural Sciences (Part II Zoology), University of Cambridge, 1998 - MSc Biology Integrative Bioscience, University of Oxford, 2003 - PhD Zoology, University of Cambridge

Affiliations
Member of the Faculty of Life Sciences Promotions Committee, Deputy Director, Graduate School, SoBS, Exams Officer in School of Biological Sciences (SoBS)

Accomplishments
2013 - University Research Fellowship, Institute for Advanced Studies, 2014 - Invited Fellow of the Society of Biology, 2020 - Best of Bristol Lecturers

Title

Cited By

Year

Anthropogenic noise increases fish mortality by predation

270

2016

Impacts of anthropogenic noise on marine life: Publication patterns, new discoveries, and future directions in research and management

259

2015

Eavesdropping on heterospecific alarm calls: from mechanisms to consequences

241

2015

Acoustic noise induces attention shifts and reduces foraging performance in three-spined sticklebacks (Gasterosteus aculeatus)

231

2011

Acoustic communication in a noisy world: can fish compete with anthropogenic noise?

214

2014

Noise negatively affects foraging and antipredator behaviour in shore crabs

206

2013

The development of alarm call behaviour in mammals and birds

198

2009

Anthropogenic noise compromises antipredator behaviour in European eels

193

2015

The importance of invertebrates when considering the impacts of anthropogenic noise

193

2014

Boat noise disrupts orientation behaviour in a coral reef fish

160

2013

Duration and outcome of intergroup conflict influences intragroup affiliative behaviour

157

2008

Acoustic noise reduces foraging success in two sympatric fish species via different mechanisms

154

2014

Context-dependent impacts of anthropogenic noise on individual and social behaviour in a cooperatively breeding fish

133

2013

Particle motion: the missing link in underwater acoustic ecology

131

2016

Size-dependent physiological responses of shore crabs to single and repeated playback of ship noise

129

2013

The soundscape of the Anthropocene ocean

120

2021

Group-specific vocal signatures and neighbour–stranger discrimination in the cooperatively breeding green woodhoopoe

116

2005

Territorial vocal rallying in the green woodhoopoe: influence of rival group size and composition

112

2003

Dear enemies or nasty neighbors? Causes and consequences of variation in the responses of group-living species to territorial intrusions

105

2018

Bill dimorphism and foraging niche partitioning in the green woodhoopoe

105

2003

