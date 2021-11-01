Professor Andy Radford is based in the School of Biological Sciences, University of Bristol where his studies involve observing co-operation, conflict and vocal communications among animals. Professor Radford is partocularly interested in how the movement, community living, physiology, reproduction, and survival of animals are all affected when there is significant disruption from unnatural sources of sound. Among other areas of focus, this involves examining the impact on wildlife of man-made noise and interference from boats, windfarms and machinery. Professor Radford has worked in Australia, South Africa, French Polynesia and Panama. He has examined coral-bleaching in the Coral Reef off the coast Australia which impacts on fish and marine invertebrates. He has also explored how windfarms off the coast of the UK have disrupted the nesting habits of seabream. An additional specialist area is the unusual habits of Dwarf Mongoose in South Africa, a species where breeding only takes place among the dominant pair and other adults look after their offspring. Education 1996 - BA Natural Sciences (Part II Zoology), University of Cambridge, 1998 - MSc Biology Integrative Bioscience, University of Oxford, 2003 - PhD Zoology, University of Cambridge Affiliations Member of the Faculty of Life Sciences Promotions Committee, Deputy Director, Graduate School, SoBS, Exams Officer in School of Biological Sciences (SoBS) Accomplishments 2013 - University Research Fellowship, Institute for Advanced Studies, 2014 - Invited Fellow of the Society of Biology, 2020 - Best of Bristol Lecturers
Title
Cited By
Year
Anthropogenic noise increases fish mortality by predation
270
2016
Impacts of anthropogenic noise on marine life: Publication patterns, new discoveries, and future directions in research and management
259
2015
Eavesdropping on heterospecific alarm calls: from mechanisms to consequences
241
2015
Acoustic noise induces attention shifts and reduces foraging performance in three-spined sticklebacks (Gasterosteus aculeatus)
231
2011
Acoustic communication in a noisy world: can fish compete with anthropogenic noise?
214
2014
Noise negatively affects foraging and antipredator behaviour in shore crabs
206
2013
The development of alarm call behaviour in mammals and birds
198
2009
Anthropogenic noise compromises antipredator behaviour in European eels
193
2015
The importance of invertebrates when considering the impacts of anthropogenic noise
193
2014
Boat noise disrupts orientation behaviour in a coral reef fish
160
2013
Duration and outcome of intergroup conflict influences intragroup affiliative behaviour
157
2008
Acoustic noise reduces foraging success in two sympatric fish species via different mechanisms
154
2014
Context-dependent impacts of anthropogenic noise on individual and social behaviour in a cooperatively breeding fish
133
2013
Particle motion: the missing link in underwater acoustic ecology
131
2016
Size-dependent physiological responses of shore crabs to single and repeated playback of ship noise
129
2013
The soundscape of the Anthropocene ocean
120
2021
Group-specific vocal signatures and neighbour–stranger discrimination in the cooperatively breeding green woodhoopoe
116
2005
Territorial vocal rallying in the green woodhoopoe: influence of rival group size and composition
112
2003
Dear enemies or nasty neighbors? Causes and consequences of variation in the responses of group-living species to territorial intrusions
105
2018
Bill dimorphism and foraging niche partitioning in the green woodhoopoe
105
2003
