Andy Tan is Associate Professor of Communication at the Annenberg School for Communication. Tan’s research program is aimed at advancing communication science to achieve health equity for all. His work examines the impact of marketing, media, and public health messages on health behaviors and outcomes among diverse populations including young adults, socioeconomically disadvantaged, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) populations. He conducts community-engaged research involving organizations that serve LGBT communities to design and develop culturally appropriate communication interventions that are informed by persuasion and message effects theories, social determinants of health frameworks, and implementation science. He utilizes mixed-methods research designs, including sequential designs integrating multiple data collection and analytic methods (e.g., social media and news content analysis, qualitative interviews and focus groups, digital photovoice and diaries, online surveys, and randomized experimental designs). The goal of this work is to translate this knowledge into scalable and culturally sensitive communication interventions to alleviate tobacco- and cancer-related health disparities. He mentors students, trainees, and new investigators including individuals from underrepresented minority backgrounds. Tan’s research has received funding from FDA, NCI, and private foundations. He received his medical degree from the National University of Singapore, his Master in Public Health and Master in Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University, and his Ph.D. in Communication from the Annenberg School for Communication. Prior to his doctoral work, Tan has over 5 years of medical and health promotion experience including designing, implementing, and evaluating strategic communications programs.
E-cigarette awareness and perceived harmfulness: prevalence and associations with smoking-cessation outcomes
203
2014
Integration of molecular pathology, epidemiology and social science for global precision medicine
89
2016
Risk factors associated with having psoriatic arthritis in patients with cutaneous psoriasis
88
2010
Exposure to health (mis) information: Lagged effects on young adults' health behaviors and potential pathways
85
2015
Meta-analysis of randomized, controlled trials comparing griseofulvin and terbinafine in the treatment of tinea capitis
75
2011
The use of substances other than nicotine in electronic cigarettes among college students
59
2017
Online tobacco marketing and subsequent tobacco use
57
2018
Comparison of beliefs about e-cigarettes’ harms and benefits among never users and ever users of e-cigarettes
52
2016
Talking about quitting: Interpersonal communication as a mediator of campaign effects on smokers’ quit behaviors
49
2015
Knowledge about e-cigarette constituents and regulation: results from a national survey of US young adults
47
2015
Through the drinking glass: an analysis of the cultural meanings of college drinking
47
2012
Perceived harm of secondhand electronic cigarette vapors and policy support to restrict public vaping: results from a national survey of US adults
46
2016
Public support for selected e-cigarette regulations and associations with overall information exposure and contradictory information exposure about e-cigarettes: findings from …
43
2015
Evolving information needs among colon, breast, and prostate cancer survivors: results from a longitudinal mixed-effects analysis
35
2015
Causes and features of erythroderma
32
2014
Applying quantitative approaches to the formative evaluation of antismoking campaign messages
32
2013
Anxiety and depression among cancer survivors: the role of engagement with sources of emotional support information
32
2013
Sociodemographic correlates of self-reported exposure to e-cigarette communications and its association with public support for smoke-free and vape-free policies: results from …
30
2015
To vape or not to vape? Effects of exposure to conflicting news headlines on beliefs about harms and benefits of electronic cigarette use: Results from a randomized controlled …
29
2017
Patient-provider discussions about lung cancer screening pre-and post-guidelines: Health Information National Trends Survey (HINTS)
29
2016