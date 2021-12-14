Andy Tan, PhD, MPH, MBA, MBBCh

University of Pennsylvania, Annenberg School for Communication

Associate Professor of Communication

Expertise: Health CommunicationSmokingHealth inequitySmoking CessationLGBTQHealthcare

Andy Tan is Associate Professor of Communication at the Annenberg School for Communication. Tan’s research program is aimed at advancing communication science to achieve health equity for all. His work examines the impact of marketing, media, and public health messages on health behaviors and outcomes among diverse populations including young adults, socioeconomically disadvantaged, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) populations. He conducts community-engaged research involving organizations that serve LGBT communities to design and develop culturally appropriate communication interventions that are informed by persuasion and message effects theories, social determinants of health frameworks, and implementation science. He utilizes mixed-methods research designs, including sequential designs integrating multiple data collection and analytic methods (e.g., social media and news content analysis, qualitative interviews and focus groups, digital photovoice and diaries, online surveys, and randomized experimental designs). The goal of this work is to translate this knowledge into scalable and culturally sensitive communication interventions to alleviate tobacco- and cancer-related health disparities.

He mentors students, trainees, and new investigators including individuals from underrepresented minority backgrounds. Tan’s research has received funding from FDA, NCI, and private foundations. He received his medical degree from the National University of Singapore, his Master in Public Health and Master in Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University, and his Ph.D. in Communication from the Annenberg School for Communication. Prior to his doctoral work, Tan has over 5 years of medical and health promotion experience including designing, implementing, and evaluating strategic communications programs.

Title

Cited By

Year

E-cigarette awareness and perceived harmfulness: prevalence and associations with smoking-cessation outcomes

203

2014

Integration of molecular pathology, epidemiology and social science for global precision medicine

89

2016

Risk factors associated with having psoriatic arthritis in patients with cutaneous psoriasis

88

2010

Exposure to health (mis) information: Lagged effects on young adults' health behaviors and potential pathways

85

2015

Meta-analysis of randomized, controlled trials comparing griseofulvin and terbinafine in the treatment of tinea capitis

75

2011

The use of substances other than nicotine in electronic cigarettes among college students

59

2017

Online tobacco marketing and subsequent tobacco use

57

2018

Comparison of beliefs about e-cigarettes’ harms and benefits among never users and ever users of e-cigarettes

52

2016

Talking about quitting: Interpersonal communication as a mediator of campaign effects on smokers’ quit behaviors

49

2015

Knowledge about e-cigarette constituents and regulation: results from a national survey of US young adults

47

2015

Through the drinking glass: an analysis of the cultural meanings of college drinking

47

2012

Perceived harm of secondhand electronic cigarette vapors and policy support to restrict public vaping: results from a national survey of US adults

46

2016

Public support for selected e-cigarette regulations and associations with overall information exposure and contradictory information exposure about e-cigarettes: findings from …

43

2015

Evolving information needs among colon, breast, and prostate cancer survivors: results from a longitudinal mixed-effects analysis

35

2015

Causes and features of erythroderma

32

2014

Applying quantitative approaches to the formative evaluation of antismoking campaign messages

32

2013

Anxiety and depression among cancer survivors: the role of engagement with sources of emotional support information

32

2013

Sociodemographic correlates of self-reported exposure to e-cigarette communications and its association with public support for smoke-free and vape-free policies: results from …

30

2015

To vape or not to vape? Effects of exposure to conflicting news headlines on beliefs about harms and benefits of electronic cigarette use: Results from a randomized controlled …

29

2017

Patient-provider discussions about lung cancer screening pre-and post-guidelines: Health Information National Trends Survey (HINTS)

29

2016

