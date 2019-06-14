Ann Morning, author of The Nature of Race: How Scientists Think and Teach about Human Difference (University of California), is an associate professor of sociology at New York University. She is a member of the U.S. Census Bureau National Advisory Committee on Racial, Ethnic, and Other Populations and has served as a statistician for the bureau. Morning has also authored reports for the National Research Council’s Committee on the Use of Social Science Knowledge in Public Policy and the United Nations’ Statistics Division. Morning is also the academic director of 19 Washington Square North, NYU Abu Dhabi’s home in New York. Morning previously worked as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and as a diplomat in the U.S. Foreign Service. From 1995 to 1997, she was an Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. Morning received her B.A. magna cum laude from Yale, her Master’s in International Affairs from Columbia, and her Ph.D. in sociology from Princeton. She also studied at the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris.