Professor Anna Choromanska did her Post-Doctoral studies in the Computer Science Department at Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences in NYU and joined the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at NYU Tandon School of Engineering in Spring 2017 as an Assistant Professor. She is also affiliated with the NYU Center for Data Science, the NYU Center for Urban science and Progress (CUSP), and the NYU Center for Advanced Technology in Communications (CATT). Anna Choromanska is a recipient of the Alfred. P. Sloan Fellowship and IBM Faculty Award. Prof. Choromanska's research interests focus on machine learning both theoretical and applicable to the variety of real-life phenomena. Currently, her main research projects focus on optimization (deep learning landscape, deep learning optimization, and general machine learning optimization), large data analysis (extreme multi-class and multi-label classification and density estimation), and machine learning for robotics and autonomy (autonomous driving systems, self-driving cars, AI-based robotics). Prof. Choromanska collaborates with NVIDIA (New Jersey lab) on the autonomous car driving project. Prof. Choromanska was a recipient of The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science Presidential Fellowship at Columbia University in the City of New York. She co-authored several international conference papers and refereed journal publications, as well as book chapters. The results her works are used in production by Facebook (training production vision systems and entry to COCO competition) and Baidu, and in product development by NVIDIA. She is also a contributor to the open source fast out-of-core learning system Vowpal Wabbit (aka VW). Prof. Choromanska gave over 50 invited and conference talks and serves as a book editor (MIT Press volume), organizer of top machine learning events (workshops at conferences such as the International Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems), and a reviewer and area chair for several top machine learning conferences and journals. Prof. Anna Choromanska is also a pianist who has been playing piano since the age of six and has diplomas of two music schools. Her piano performance can be found here. She was also a bronze medalist of amateur couple dance. She was practicing standard and latin dance in the Columbia University Ballroom Dance Team. Prof. Choromanska is also an avid salsa dancer. She performed in Ache Performance Project of Frankie Martinez, the one of the most innovative and renowned Latin contemporary dancers of his generation, and practiced individually with one of the most charismatic female mambo dancers, Lori Ana Perez-Piazza. She also likes dancing hula, especially during her travels to Hawaii. Her dance performances can be found here, here and here. Finally, prof. Choromanska loves painting and fashion design techniques. She comes from a scientific family: her father, Wlodzimierz Choromanski, was a professor of transportation and her mother, Danuta Jasińska-Choromańska, is a professor of mechatronics at the Warsaw University of Technology, Poland.