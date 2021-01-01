Anna is an Assistant Professor in Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Loughborough University with a strong background in investment banking and mergers and acquisitions. She is able to comment on recent changes in regulation such as crowdfunding, debates about female board directors on boards, increased state intervention (from economic perspective only), big data and privacy/security/ownership concerns.
Dividends policy and payouts evidence from South Africa
2023
Cross-country variations in sovereign wealth funds’ transparency
2023
Mitigating financing constraints on investment: Ownership and transparency in Russia
12
2022
The Oxford Handbook of State Capitalism and the Firm
5
2022
COVID bailouts helped politically connected businesses more than others
2022
Business model innovation towards ecosystem sustainability
2022
A very British state capitalism: Variegation, political connections and bailouts during the COVID-19 crisis
5
2022
Legal perception and finance: when the perception matters more than the actual law
2022
Apps and downs: Cross-Country Variations in the Success of Contact-Tracing Technology (Best Paper)
2022
Apps and downs: Cross-Country Variations in the Success of Contact-Tracing Technology
2022
Cross-Country Variations in Sovereign Wealth Funds’ Characteristics
2022
A review of the internationalization of state-owned firms and sovereign wealth funds: Governments nonbusiness objectives and discreet power
11
2022
State capitalism and the firm: An overview
5
2022
Legal Perception and Finance: The Case of IPO Firm Value
10
2022
Corporate Political Ties and State Capitalism
5
2022
Hybrid governance of state-owned enterprises
26
2022
Apps and downs: Cross-country variations in the success of contact-tracing technology
2021
Share Repurchases and Board Independence
2
2021
State Capitalism and Organisation Studies
2021
The return of state capitalism? How the Covid-19 pandemic put the liberal market economies to the test
1
2021