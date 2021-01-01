Anna Grosman, PhD

Loughborough University

Assistant Professor in Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Expertise: InnovationEntrepreneurshipdividends policy and payoutState capitalismcrowdfundingEconomic markets

Anna is an Assistant Professor in Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Loughborough University with a strong background in investment banking and mergers and acquisitions. She is able to comment on recent changes in regulation such as crowdfunding, debates about female board directors on boards, increased state intervention (from economic perspective only), big data and privacy/security/ownership concerns.

Dividends policy and payouts evidence from South Africa

2023

Cross-country variations in sovereign wealth funds’ transparency

2023

Mitigating financing constraints on investment: Ownership and transparency in Russia

12

2022

The Oxford Handbook of State Capitalism and the Firm

5

2022

COVID bailouts helped politically connected businesses more than others

2022

Business model innovation towards ecosystem sustainability

2022

A very British state capitalism: Variegation, political connections and bailouts during the COVID-19 crisis

5

2022

Legal perception and finance: when the perception matters more than the actual law

2022

Apps and downs: Cross-Country Variations in the Success of Contact-Tracing Technology (Best Paper)

2022

Apps and downs: Cross-Country Variations in the Success of Contact-Tracing Technology

2022

Cross-Country Variations in Sovereign Wealth Funds’ Characteristics

2022

A review of the internationalization of state-owned firms and sovereign wealth funds: Governments nonbusiness objectives and discreet power

11

2022

State capitalism and the firm: An overview

5

2022

Legal Perception and Finance: The Case of IPO Firm Value

10

2022

Corporate Political Ties and State Capitalism

5

2022

Hybrid governance of state-owned enterprises

26

2022

Apps and downs: Cross-country variations in the success of contact-tracing technology

2021

Share Repurchases and Board Independence

2

2021

State Capitalism and Organisation Studies

2021

The return of state capitalism? How the Covid-19 pandemic put the liberal market economies to the test

1

2021

