Assistant Professor with a demonstrated history of working in the higher education industry. Skilled in Cardiovascular Physiology, Human Subjects Research, Data Analysis, Laboratory Skills, and Science Communication. Strong research professional with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Kinesiology from Penn State University. Area: Human Physiology Specialization: mechanisms of microvascular function and dysfunction, exercise physiology, interventions
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Upregulation of inducible nitric oxide synthase contributes to attenuated cutaneous vasodilation in essential hypertensive humans
|
112
|
2011
|
Endothelial nitric oxide synthase mediates cutaneous vasodilation during local heating and is attenuated in middle-aged human skin
|
103
|
2012
|
Local tetrahydrobiopterin administration augments reflex cutaneous vasodilation through nitric oxide-dependent mechanisms in aged human skin
|
80
|
2012
|
Role of folic acid in nitric oxide bioavailability and vascular endothelial function
|
69
|
2017
|
Sex differences in endothelial function important to vascular health and overall cardiovascular disease risk across the lifespan
|
67
|
2018
|
Determinants of water and sodium intake and output
|
59
|
2015
|
Folic acid supplementation improves microvascular function in older adults through nitric oxide-dependent mechanisms
|
49
|
2015
|
Increased angiotensin II sensitivity contributes to microvascular dysfunction in women who have had preeclampsia
|
48
|
2017
|
Blood pressure regulation III: what happens when one system must serve two masters: temperature and pressure regulation?
|
44
|
2014
|
Oral sapropterin acutely augments reflex vasodilation in aged human skin through nitric oxide-dependent mechanisms
|
38
|
2013
|
Impaired increases in skin sympathetic nerve activity contribute to age‐related decrements in reflex cutaneous vasoconstriction
|
34
|
2015
|
Sex-and limb-specific differences in the nitric oxide-dependent cutaneous vasodilation in response to local heating
|
30
|
2014
|
Muscle sympathetic nerve activity during cold stress and isometric exercise in healthy older adults
|
30
|
2014
|
Lack of limb or sex differences in the cutaneous vascular responses to exogenous norepinephrine
|
26
|
2014
|
Oral sapropterin augments reflex vasoconstriction in aged human skin through noradrenergic mechanisms
|
22
|
2013
|
Blunted increases in skin sympathetic nerve activity are related to attenuated reflex vasodilation in aged human skin
|
18
|
2016
|
Impairments in central cardiovascular function contribute to attenuated reflex vasodilation in aged skin
|
17
|
2015
|
Residual vascular dysfunction in women with a history of preeclampsia
|
14
|
2018
|
Alterations in endothelin type B receptor contribute to microvascular dysfunction in women who have had preeclampsia
|
13
|
2017
|
Counterpoint: Investigators should not control for menstrual cycle phase when performing studies of vascular control that include women
|
10
|
2020