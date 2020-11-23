Anne Brown is an academic expert in equity, transportation, innovative mobility, travel behavior and finance. At the University of Oregon, she is an assistant professor in the School of Planning, Public Policy and Management. Her research examines the intersection of equity, shared and innovative mobility, travel behavior, and transportation finance. Anne has published on a range of transportation equity topics including discrimination in new mobility, the planning implications of ride-hailing, transit fare equity, and the policy implications of being car-free versus car-less.
To modernize public transit while keeping it accessible to everyone, “there needs to be a lot of outreach and connecting to community leaders,” said UO planning and policy professor Anne Brown, who contributed to the study alongside collaborators at other
“Our hope is, for companies or cities that are starting a new program, they can use the dashboard and find specific language for equity requirements in other comparable cities. Micromobility companies are now going to smaller communities, but their staff
“With the advent of ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft… travelers now have a new potential to gain automobility without high car purchase costs and in the absence of reliable transit service,” Barajas and Brown note.