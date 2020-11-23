Anne Brown is an academic expert in equity, transportation, innovative mobility, travel behavior and finance. At the University of Oregon, she is an assistant professor in the School of Planning, Public Policy and Management. Her research examines the intersection of equity, shared and innovative mobility, travel behavior, and transportation finance. Anne has published on a range of transportation equity topics including discrimination in new mobility, the planning implications of ride-hailing, transit fare equity, and the policy implications of being car-free versus car-less.