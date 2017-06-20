Anne-Marie Slaughter is the CEO of New America, a think and action tank dedicated to renewing the promise of America, bringing us closer to our nation's highest ideals. She is also the Bert G. Kerstetter '66 University Professor Emerita of Politics and International Affairs at Princeton University. From 2009–2011, she served as director of policy planning for the United States Department of State, the first woman to hold that position. Upon leaving the State Department she received the Secretary’s Distinguished Service Award for her work leading the Quadrennial Diplomacy and Development Review, as well as meritorious service awards from USAID and the Supreme Allied Commander for Europe. Prior to her government service, Dr. Slaughter was the Dean of Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs (formerly the Woodrow Wilson School) from 2002–2009 and the J. Sinclair Armstrong Professor of International, Foreign, and Comparative Law at Harvard Law School from 1994-2002. Dr. Slaughter has written or edited eight books, including The Chessboard and the Web: Strategies of Connection in a Networked World (2017), Unfinished Business: Women, Men, Work, Family (2015), The Idea That Is America: Keeping Faith with Our Values in a Dangerous World (2007), and A New World Order (2004), as well as over 100 scholarly articles. She was the convener and academic co-chair, with Professor John Ikenberry, of the Princeton Project on National Security, a multi-year research project aimed at developing a new, bipartisan national security strategy for the United States. In 2012 she published the article “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All,” in the Atlantic, which quickly became the most-read article in the history of the magazine and helped spawn a renewed national debate on the continued obstacles to genuine full male-female equality. Dr. Slaughter is a contributing editor to the Financial Times and writes a bi-monthly column for Project Syndicate. She provides frequent commentary for both mainstream and new media and curates foreign policy news for over 140,000 followers on Twitter. Foreign Policy magazine named her to their annual list of the Top 100 Global Thinkers in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012. She received a B.A. from Princeton, an M.Phil and D.Phil in international relations from Oxford, where she was a Daniel M. Sachs Scholar, and a J.D. from Harvard.
At New America, Slaughter leads the pioneering think tank that connects a research institute, technology lab, solutions network, media hub and public forum. Since 1999, New America has nurtured a new generation of policy experts and public intellectuals.
New America CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter and LinkedIn co-founder and New America Board Member Reid Hoffman will discuss to what extent this eventful year will reshape the American tech industry, particularly Big Tech.
The first cases in the United States were identified in January, too, and yet we don’t even know how many people have been tested — estimates range from just 54,000 to 139,000 total.
“You can compete even if you are smaller,” she said. “You really just have to seize that market niche.”
The fund is still in the planning stages. “We’re looking at these kinds of funds in other places. It can be done,” said Slaughter. “It is happening elsewhere. We want to set it up in such a way that it would be maximally credible.”
“That summer (of 2012), I was planning to write a foreign policy book, (then the article) went viral. Suddenly, I just had non-stop demand on my time and publishers who wanted me to write a book based on the article,” Anne-Marie Slaughter, president and CEO of New America, told CNBC’s “Life Hacks Live” series.
“I think, you know, those of us who watch Game of Thrones, it is exactly what's happening. We're focused on great power competition and many of the governments around the world are embracing it because it's a world they know, that they know how to fight Russia or Iran or China or whoever. While meantime, we have genuinely planetary existential threats.”
“We are cutting off both feet, both legs. We are a magnet for talent. But imagine if you think – we're the country where Chinese students can come and study, where African students can come and study. When they go back to their countries, those are links to our universities, those are links to our business and we are about to become a plurality country.”
