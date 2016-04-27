Anthony teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in Computer Science and Software Engineering. He joined the faculty in 2002 after he earned a M.S. in Computer Science from UWF. Anthony, who spent 20 years on active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps, also has several years experience and training in business-related software development and cybersecurity. Anthony coordinated UWF’s successful effort to be designated a National Security Agency/Department of Homeland Security National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Education. In addition, he is heavily involved in efforts to enhance Cyber Security education in the area including being a Mentor for CyberPatriot, Cyberthon as well as the Facility Advisor for the UWF Cybersecurity and coach for the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition. Anthony's professional training includes Wireshark Advanced Network Analysis and Blackhat Certification in Hacking by the Numbers Bootcamp, Hacking by the Numbers BlackOps, pen testing with Kali Linux, Locking Down Linux and Adaptive Red Team tactics.