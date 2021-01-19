Dr. Antonella Nota is the Hubble Project Scientist for the European Space Agency. She is based at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, where she is responsible for Hubble science policies, interfacing with the astronomical community, and for the Hubble outreach efforts in Europe. A native of Venice, Italy, she joined the Institute in 1986 and became a member of the ESA staff in 1990. Dr. Nota spent the first 10 years of her career at the Institute supporting Hubble’s instrument science operations, which included leadership roles for the Faint Object Camera (FOC) group, the Observatory Support group, and the Near Infrared Camera and Multi-Object Spectrometer (NICMOS) group. She then served as the deputy Head and the Head of the Science Division, and more recently as the head of the Science Mission Office.