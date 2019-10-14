Anurag Maheshwari, M.D., specializes in liver disease at The Center for Liver and Hepatobiliary Diseases, part of The Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease at Mercy in Baltimore, Maryland. His expertise helps patients seeking focused care for medical conditions of the liver. Dr. Anurag Maheshwari provides experience in treating a range of concerns involving the liver including hepatitis, liver cancer, cirrhosis and bile duct conditions. Dr. Maheshwari cares for patients in need of liver transplants and assists in pre- and post-operative transplant medical care, providing each patient individualized attention, coordination with liver transplant centers, and understanding as they progress toward recovery. Working with international authority Dr. Paul Thuluvath, Dr. Anurag Maheshwari is one of the physicians of The Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease at Mercy leading the way in the diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases. Dr. Anurag Maheshwari works collaboratively with the specialists of The Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy, The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mercy, The Center for Interventional Pain Medicine at Mercy, The Lung Center at Mercy, and the Division of Interventional Radiology. This comprehensive approach to diagnosis and treatment of digestive tract diseases and the expertise of our doctors makes The Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease at Mercy one of the best in Baltimore and the Mid-Atlantic region. Dr. Maheshwari has been named a "Top Doctor" in Gastroenterology/Liver Disease by Baltimore magazine. Dr. Anurag Maheshwari is active in advanced research projects in liver diseases. He has authored many peer-reviewed publications and book chapters on issues in liver disease. Dr. Anurag Maheshwari is an active speaker and has appeared at conferences and hospital grand rounds around the country. He has been published in: American Journal of Gastroenterology Digestive Diseases and Sciences Gastroenterology Hepatology Lancet Liver Transplantation Shakelford’s Surgery of the Alimentary Tract