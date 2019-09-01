Ashley Fly, PhD

Ashley Fly, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in vehicle electrification

Expertise: Electrochemistryelectrochemical engineeringEnergy MaterialsFuel CellsAutomotive

Dr Fly is an expert in zero-emission vehicle powertrains, including battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

His research encompasses the interaction between energy storage/conversion devices, such as lithium-ion batteries, and the wider vehicle. This includes diagnostics, prognostics, degradation, thermal management and control.

Title

Cited By

Year

Electric Vehicle Smart Charging Considering Fluctuating Electrical Grid Pricing and Extreme Weather

2023

Studies on anode mass composition and cathode flow field design for small-scale to large-scale direct methanol fuel cell stack systems

2022

Influence of geometrical manufacturing tolerances on lithium‐ion battery performance

2022

Adaptive Piecewise Equivalent Circuit Model With SOC/SOH Estimation Based on Extended Kalman Filter

2022

Temperature dependency of diagnostic methods in lithium-ion batteries

2

2022

Parameter sensitivity analysis of a physico-chemical lithium-ion battery model with combined discharge voltage and electrochemical impedance data

4

2022

A review on second-life of Li-ion batteries: prospects, challenges, and issues

111

2022

A Review on the Numerical Studies on the Performance of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) Flow Channel Designs for Automotive Applications

1

2022

Project-Based Learning for Control of Hybrid Powertrains using a Simulation Model

2022

Low temperature performance evaluation of electrochemical energy storage technologies

13

2021

Acknowledgement to Reviewers of Batteries in 2020

2021

Effect of Nafion loading and the novel flow field designs on innovative anode electrocatalyst for improved Direct Methanol Fuel cells performance

6

2020

Optimal electric vehicle charging considering the effects of a financial incentive on battery ageing

4

2020

Effect of Nafion loading and the novel flow field designs on Innovative anode electrocatalyst for improved DMFCs performance

2020

Rate dependency of incremental capacity analysis (dQ/dV) as a diagnostic tool for lithium-ion batteries

81

2020

Electric vehicle cold start range estimation through battery-in-loop simulations within a virtual driving environment

8

2020

Experimental investigation on DMFCs using reduced noble metal loading with NiTiO3 as supportive material to enhance cell performances

19

2019

Liquid water transport in porous metal foam flow-field fuel cells: A two-phase numerical modelling and ex-situ experimental study

11

2019

X-ray tomography and modelling study on the mechanical behaviour and performance of metal foam flow-fields for polymer electrolyte fuel cells

31

2019

Characterisation of the diffusion properties of metal foam hybrid flow-fields for fuel cells using optical flow visualisation and X-ray computed tomography

37

2018

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.09141