Dr Fly is an expert in zero-emission vehicle powertrains, including battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. His research encompasses the interaction between energy storage/conversion devices, such as lithium-ion batteries, and the wider vehicle. This includes diagnostics, prognostics, degradation, thermal management and control.
Title
Cited By
Year
Electric Vehicle Smart Charging Considering Fluctuating Electrical Grid Pricing and Extreme Weather
2023
Studies on anode mass composition and cathode flow field design for small-scale to large-scale direct methanol fuel cell stack systems
2022
Influence of geometrical manufacturing tolerances on lithium‐ion battery performance
2022
Adaptive Piecewise Equivalent Circuit Model With SOC/SOH Estimation Based on Extended Kalman Filter
2022
Temperature dependency of diagnostic methods in lithium-ion batteries
2
2022
Parameter sensitivity analysis of a physico-chemical lithium-ion battery model with combined discharge voltage and electrochemical impedance data
4
2022
A review on second-life of Li-ion batteries: prospects, challenges, and issues
111
2022
A Review on the Numerical Studies on the Performance of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) Flow Channel Designs for Automotive Applications
1
2022
Project-Based Learning for Control of Hybrid Powertrains using a Simulation Model
2022
Low temperature performance evaluation of electrochemical energy storage technologies
13
2021
Acknowledgement to Reviewers of Batteries in 2020
2021
Effect of Nafion loading and the novel flow field designs on innovative anode electrocatalyst for improved Direct Methanol Fuel cells performance
6
2020
Optimal electric vehicle charging considering the effects of a financial incentive on battery ageing
4
2020
Effect of Nafion loading and the novel flow field designs on Innovative anode electrocatalyst for improved DMFCs performance
2020
Rate dependency of incremental capacity analysis (dQ/dV) as a diagnostic tool for lithium-ion batteries
81
2020
Electric vehicle cold start range estimation through battery-in-loop simulations within a virtual driving environment
8
2020
Experimental investigation on DMFCs using reduced noble metal loading with NiTiO3 as supportive material to enhance cell performances
19
2019
Liquid water transport in porous metal foam flow-field fuel cells: A two-phase numerical modelling and ex-situ experimental study
11
2019
X-ray tomography and modelling study on the mechanical behaviour and performance of metal foam flow-fields for polymer electrolyte fuel cells
31
2019
Characterisation of the diffusion properties of metal foam hybrid flow-fields for fuel cells using optical flow visualisation and X-ray computed tomography
37
2018