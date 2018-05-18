Avidan Y. Cover is Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Professor of Law, and Director of the Institute for Global Security Law & Policy at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Cover currently teaches International Law; International Human Rights Law; and a Race, Law and Society seminar. Cover’s scholarship focuses on human rights, civil rights and national security law. He has appeared in numerous news media, including The New York Times, Washington Post, BBC, CNN, MSNBC, CSPAN, FOX News and Court TV.

Cover was a Fulbright Scholar from 2018 to 2019 in Nairobi, Kenya where he taught international criminal law and legal theory at Strathmore Law School and researched refugee and security issues. Prior to his appointment at Case Western Reserve University, Cover taught at the Seton Hall University School of Law, where he supervised the Urban Revitalization Project in Newark, New Jersey. In addition, he was a Gibbons Public Interest and Constitutional Law Fellow from 2007 to 2009 during which time he litigated prisoner’s rights, same-sex marriage, national security and education cases in federal and state court. Cover also served as senior counsel in Human Rights First’s Law and Security Program where he researched and analyzed U.S. military and intelligence agencies’ interrogation and detention policies and practices.

