Professor Awais Rashid is based in the Department of Computer Science, where his research concerns the computer security of large connected infrastructures such as power supply systems, large scale manufacturing plants and water treatment systems. He also leads a national programme of research on protecting citizens online from privacy threats and online harms arising from cyber criminals. He studies why our critical infrastructure systems become vulnerable and the deception techniques used by cyber criminals. He has studied security of software and hardware systems deployed in critical services such as water supply, smart buildings and manufacturing. He has also explored different types of online crime, such as mass marketing fraud, insurance scams, fake online romances, and online grooming. Professor Rashid is currently heading a centre training the next generation of doctoral researchers in cyber security of large-scale infrastructures. He is also directing the National Research Centre on Privacy, Harm Reduction and Adversarial Influence Online. He is heading, as editor-in-chief, an international initiative called the Cyber Security Body of Knowledge, designed to embed stronger foundations for cyber security. Affiliations Fellow of the Alan Turing Institute, Chair on the Scientific Advisory Board of the EPSRC-NCSC Research Institute on Science of Cyber Security, Member of the EPSRC Digital Economy Programme Advisory Board and the Scientific Advisory Board, National Research Center for Applied Cybersecurity (ATHENE), Germany