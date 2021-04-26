Ayesha Bell Hardaway is an Assistant Professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law and the Director of the Criminal Clinic in the Milton A. Kramer Law Clinic. As a member of the faculty, Hardaway has taught as a clinician in the areas of health law, civil litigation and criminal justice. Her research and scholarship interests include the intersection of race and the law, constitutional law, criminal law, policing and civil litigation. Prior to joining the law school faculty, Hardaway practiced in the Litigation Department of Tucker Ellis LLP. Her six years at the firm were devoted to defending major electrical, automotive and pharmaceutical manufacturers during all phases of litigation as trial counsel and National Coordinating Counsel. Hardaway represented those clients in state and federal courts throughout the country. Before her time at Tucker Ellis, Hardaway was an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Cuyahoga County and handled a variety of criminal matters, including juvenile delinquencies and general felonies. Hardaway serves as the Deputy Monitor on the Independent Monitoring Team appointed to evaluate police reforms implemented by the Cleveland Police Department under a federal consent decree. Education
This Article argues that contemporary non-compete agreements between employers and workers earning low wages while performing unskilled labor are a violation of the Thirteenth Amendment.
The Social Justice Institute and its mission to create a just world directly align with our strategic plan, which calls upon our university community to achieve social impact and foster social good.
"She cited East Cleveland’s lack of resources and the donations other cities have made to East Cleveland’s fleet of emergency response equipment. Crucial to such decisions will be making sure the savings add up ahead of time and that the consolidation does not result in a reduction in services, she said."
- Economic woes spawned by coronavirus crisis resurrecting talk of mergers, regional cooperation
“What I really need for folks to do, is to speak up, to stand up for what they say they are about and that they care about and don’t leave it to me or any other black person who is in the room to do all of the talking. So, keep the text messages, please speak up in the places and the spaces where it matters. ”
“The reality of the situation is, when you put pressure on an individual's neck to restrict blood and airflow to their brain, you are likely to kill them. And law enforcement agencies have known that across this country since the 80s. And the fact that Minneapolis revised their policy as recently as 2012 to include that false distinction is a problem.”