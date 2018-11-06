Dr. Barbara S. White, who teaches Accounting, can often summon teaching examples from her previous career in industry and banking. Before earning her Ph.D. in Accounting from the University of Mississippi, White spent more than two decades in the private sector, primarily with the Colonial Companies. She was a corporate tax manager, bank acquisition coordinator, budget director, financial analyst and accounting manager. White’s published research includes a triple-case study on the 50th anniversary of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), implementing SFAS91 with its cost implications, and an evaluation of acceptable business practices by CPAs. That research was published in Research on Professional Responsibilities and Ethics in Accounting. At the American Accounting Association’s meetings, she has presented papers for the last four years, including in 2016 “REITs – The First Fifty Years and Beyond,” “One College’s Journey through Assessment via an Annual Tax Service Learning Project,” “Dr. John Massey: Farm Boy, Confederate Soldier, and Renowned Educator – Financial Documentation as an Indicator of his Life’s Work,” and “An Empirical Examination of Non-GAAP Disclosures by Real Estate Investment Trusts Before and During a Period of Crisis.” White is a Certified Quality Matters Online Instructor. White also wrote a book, “Family-Career Choices: A Women’s Perspective,” and has run marathons in all 50 states and on 6 continents.