Benjamin J. Seides, MD, MPH, director of interventional pulmonology at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Seides is a board-certified interventional pulmonologist with training and additional American Board of Internal Medicine certification in internal medicine, pulmonary and critical care medicine. His clinical interests include minimally invasive advanced diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to benign and malignant diseases of the lung, pleura and thorax; complex airway disease; thoracic oncology; and endobronchial treatments for asthma and COPD. Dr. Seides earned his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine, where he was elected to AOA, and he earned a Master of Public Health in health systems management from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his residency in internal medicine, as well as his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine, at New York University/Bellevue Hospital Centers. He went on to complete an advanced fellowship year in interventional pulmonology with the Chicago Chest Center.