Beth Leavenworth DuFault is Assistant Professor of Marketing at University at Albany, State University of New York. Beth's academic background is in marketing and economic/cultural sociology. She studies cultural change, specifically in the areas of quantification of consumer and society, transition of health care markets to consumerism, and institutions salient to consumer identity.
Beth DuFault, assistant professor of consumer behavior and marketing at the University at Albany, State University of New York, said that the AirPod’s functionality and mockability are key factors in its success.
"Millenials are sensitive to inauthentic messaging, and they're less materialistic than baby boomers. Since [National Splurge Day] is a made-up holiday in the first place, and centered around materialism, it's not likely to resonate strongly.”