Beth J Feingold, PhD is an interdisciplinary environmental health scientist. Bridging geography, epidemiology and global health, her research addresses the dynamic relationship among the food system, environmental sustainability and population health. Dr. Feingold earned her PhD in Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, her Master of Environmental Science from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, her Master of Public Health from Yale School of Public Health and her Bachelor of Arts in Geology from Vassar College. She was the Glenadore and Howard L Pim Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Johns Hopkins University and a Postdoctoral Associate at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment and Global Health Institute. She joined the University at Albany as an Assistant Professor in 2014. Research interests Anthropogenic (human-induced) changes to the environment affect and are affected by food production and consumption; this, in turn, impacts nutrition and human health. Dr. Feingold addresses these relationships locally, nationally and internationally by utilizing novel assessment tools and engaging communities. Her three main themes of research are: Assessing dietary and environmental drivers of disease risk in regions undergoing large-scale anthropogenic change Environmental, nutritional and health impacts of wasted food recovery & redistribution Impacts of large-scale agriculture on human health.