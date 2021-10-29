Brandon Bentzley, MD, PhD

Expertise: Neurosciencetranscranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Brandon Bentzley, M.D., Ph.D., is a co-founder and chief scientific officer of Magnus Medical. His interest in neuroscience led him to begin the Medical Scientist Training Program at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), which is the birthplace of clinical transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. At MUSC, he completed his dissertation research with Gary Aston-Jones, Ph.D., studying the behavioral economics and neuroeconomics of substance use disorders. Simultaneously, he conducted clinical research on buprenorphine maintenance therapy, focusing on how patient perspectives influence treatment. He completed his residency in adult psychiatry and his postdoctoral training at Stanford University, where he focused on the development of SAINT technology. Dr. Bentzley has published articles in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including Brain, American Journal of Psychiatry, Molecular Psychiatry, Biological Psychiatry, Journal of Neuroscience, Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

In parallel with his clinical work, Dr. Bentzley has over 15 years of experience in developing advanced automated systems that range from plasma reactors used in variable gravity experiments at NASA, to high-powered magnetically confined plasma reactors at Princeton University. He has developed and built a highly advanced neuro-behavioral recording system, which is currently in full-time use at the Malenka Lab in the Department of Psychiatry at Stanford Medicine.

Dr. Bentzley received a Bachelor of Science in Physics from The College of New Jersey, and his M.D. and Ph.D. from MUSC. His academic appointments include Clinical Assistant Professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine. His areas of clinical focus are treatment-resistant depression, substance abuse disorders, and suicidality.

Less is more: prolonged intermittent access cocaine self-administration produces incentive-sensitization and addiction-like behavior

128

2016

Economic demand predicts addiction-like behavior and therapeutic efficacy of oxytocin in the rat

117

2014

The behavioral economics of drug self-administration: a review and new analytical approach for within-session procedures

109

2013

Discontinuation of buprenorphine maintenance therapy: Perspectives and outcomes

97

2015

Stanford accelerated intelligent neuromodulation therapy for treatment-resistant depression

83

2020

Orexin‐1 receptor signaling increases motivation for cocaine‐associated cues

79

2015

High-dose spaced theta-burst TMS as a rapid-acting antidepressant in highly refractory depression

72

2018

Oxytocin acts in nucleus accumbens to attenuate methamphetamine seeking and demand

62

2017

Attenuation of antidepressant and antisuicidal effects of ketamine by opioid receptor antagonism

56

2019

Chemogenetic manipulations of ventral tegmental area dopamine neurons reveal multifaceted roles in cocaine abuse

51

2019

Individual differences in orexin‐I receptor modulation of motivation for the opioid remifentanil

43

2017

Simple Behavioral Analysis (SimBA)–an open source toolkit for computer classification of complex social behaviors in experimental animals

39

2020

Five-Year Follow-Up of Bilateral Epidural Prefrontal Cortical Stimulation for Treatment-Resistant Depression

28

2016

The number of lateral hypothalamus orexin/hypocretin neurons contributes to individual differences in cocaine demand

26

2020

Patient perspectives associated with intended duration of buprenorphine maintenance therapy

24

2015

Delay discounting for sucrose in alcohol‐preferring and nonpreferring rats using a sipper tube within‐sessions task

18

2015

Sex differences in demand for highly palatable foods: Role of the orexin system

15

2021

Inhibiting subthalamic nucleus decreases cocaine demand and relapse: therapeutic potential

15

2017

Unilateral ultra‐brief pulse electroconvulsive therapy for depression in Parkinson's disease

15

2017

On the early life origins of vulnerability to opioid addiction

13

2019

Magnus Medical Launches with Breakthrough Device Designation for Rapid, Individualized Treatment of Major Depression and $25M in Series A Financing

Magnus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company Breakthrough Device Designation for its individualized, rapid-acting, non-invasive neurostimulation technology designed to treat major depressive disorder (MDD) in people who have not improved sufficiently from antidepressant medication or other treatments.
29-Oct-2021 06:05:08 AM EDT

