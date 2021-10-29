Brandon Bentzley, M.D., Ph.D., is a co-founder and chief scientific officer of Magnus Medical. His interest in neuroscience led him to begin the Medical Scientist Training Program at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), which is the birthplace of clinical transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. At MUSC, he completed his dissertation research with Gary Aston-Jones, Ph.D., studying the behavioral economics and neuroeconomics of substance use disorders. Simultaneously, he conducted clinical research on buprenorphine maintenance therapy, focusing on how patient perspectives influence treatment. He completed his residency in adult psychiatry and his postdoctoral training at Stanford University, where he focused on the development of SAINT technology. Dr. Bentzley has published articles in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including Brain, American Journal of Psychiatry, Molecular Psychiatry, Biological Psychiatry, Journal of Neuroscience, Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. In parallel with his clinical work, Dr. Bentzley has over 15 years of experience in developing advanced automated systems that range from plasma reactors used in variable gravity experiments at NASA, to high-powered magnetically confined plasma reactors at Princeton University. He has developed and built a highly advanced neuro-behavioral recording system, which is currently in full-time use at the Malenka Lab in the Department of Psychiatry at Stanford Medicine. Dr. Bentzley received a Bachelor of Science in Physics from The College of New Jersey, and his M.D. and Ph.D. from MUSC. His academic appointments include Clinical Assistant Professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine. His areas of clinical focus are treatment-resistant depression, substance abuse disorders, and suicidality.
Title
Cited By
Year
Less is more: prolonged intermittent access cocaine self-administration produces incentive-sensitization and addiction-like behavior
128
2016
Economic demand predicts addiction-like behavior and therapeutic efficacy of oxytocin in the rat
117
2014
The behavioral economics of drug self-administration: a review and new analytical approach for within-session procedures
109
2013
Discontinuation of buprenorphine maintenance therapy: Perspectives and outcomes
97
2015
Stanford accelerated intelligent neuromodulation therapy for treatment-resistant depression
83
2020
Orexin‐1 receptor signaling increases motivation for cocaine‐associated cues
79
2015
High-dose spaced theta-burst TMS as a rapid-acting antidepressant in highly refractory depression
72
2018
Oxytocin acts in nucleus accumbens to attenuate methamphetamine seeking and demand
62
2017
Attenuation of antidepressant and antisuicidal effects of ketamine by opioid receptor antagonism
56
2019
Chemogenetic manipulations of ventral tegmental area dopamine neurons reveal multifaceted roles in cocaine abuse
51
2019
Individual differences in orexin‐I receptor modulation of motivation for the opioid remifentanil
43
2017
Simple Behavioral Analysis (SimBA)–an open source toolkit for computer classification of complex social behaviors in experimental animals
39
2020
Five-Year Follow-Up of Bilateral Epidural Prefrontal Cortical Stimulation for Treatment-Resistant Depression
28
2016
The number of lateral hypothalamus orexin/hypocretin neurons contributes to individual differences in cocaine demand
26
2020
Patient perspectives associated with intended duration of buprenorphine maintenance therapy
24
2015
Delay discounting for sucrose in alcohol‐preferring and nonpreferring rats using a sipper tube within‐sessions task
18
2015
Sex differences in demand for highly palatable foods: Role of the orexin system
15
2021
Inhibiting subthalamic nucleus decreases cocaine demand and relapse: therapeutic potential
15
2017
Unilateral ultra‐brief pulse electroconvulsive therapy for depression in Parkinson's disease
15
2017
On the early life origins of vulnerability to opioid addiction
13
2019
Magnus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company Breakthrough Device Designation for its individualized, rapid-acting, non-invasive neurostimulation technology designed to treat major depressive disorder (MDD) in people who have not improved sufficiently from antidepressant medication or other treatments.
29-Oct-2021 06:05:08 AM EDT