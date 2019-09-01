Dr. Brian Anderson is a Harvard-trained physician-scientist, innovator, and digital health expert. Dr. Anderson’s focus is on the use of information technology in support of emerging clinical decision support (CDS) models and the provision of safe, effective, patient-centered care. While at Athenahealth, where he led the Informatics Department, Dr. Anderson launched a new model of CDS leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI). He has served on several national health information technology committees in partnership with the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC). At MITRE, Dr. Anderson works on mCODE, a standardized data language and interoperability model for cancer research and treatment, as well as architecting, implementing, and analyzing health information systems for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). He also sits on the ONC’s Health Information Technology Advisory Committee. Dr. Anderson has written in the Journal of Precision Medicine and spoken at the Precision Medicine Summit and HIMSS19.