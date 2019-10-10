Dr. Brian Charest's scholarship includes education reform, teacher education, engaged scholarship, education philosophy, teaching writing, the use of DIY subcultures in and out of schools, justice-oriented education, civic and community engagement, community organizing, grassroots education reform strategies, the prison-to-school pipeline (and the disruption of the school-to-prison pipeline), and the teaching of English. His university teaching has involved community-based work of some kind, where students in his courses worked closely with local community-based organizations, schools, practicing teachers, and residents in "real world" settings. Brian draws on the traditions of community organizers and activists to help teachers learn the skills and strategies to be strong advocates for themselves, their students, and the communities in which they live and work. Brian is an advocate for publicly funded education and supports efforts to empower marginalized groups and disrupt structural inequalities. He has presented locally and nationally and published articles on teaching, ecological schooling, civic engagement, community organizing, social justice, ethics, and radical pragmatism.
Title
Cited By
Year
Applying the CEE Position Statement" Beliefs about Social Justice in English Education" to Classroom Praxis
15
2011
Turning schools inside out: Connecting schools and communities through public arts and literacies.
7
2014
Nurturing hope, sense of belonging and engagement through equity
3
2019
Navigating the Shores: Troubling Notions of the Teacher as Researcher
1
2019
The Way It's Going: Neoliberal Reforms and the Colonization of the American School
1
2017
Nurturing Hope, Sense of Belonging and Engagement through Equity', Promoting Social Inclusion (International Perspectives on Inclusive Education, Volume 13)
0
2019
In Defense of Civic Engagement in Schools
0
2018
Disorganizing Schools: A Radical Pragmatist's Approach to Schooling, or Why Fixing People is Not Enough
0
2013
Extending the Conversation
0
2011
TOWARD A THEORY AND PRACTICE OF RADICAL PRAGMATISM
0
2011
conversation
0
0
Ecological Schooling: Questions, Curriculum, and the Power of Place
0
0
Many teachers and education scholars have known for some time that in order to improve our most disadvantaged schools, we need to invest in our most under-resourced communities. The idea that we can teach or learn our way out of inequality is seen as a naive fantasy by many educators—one that policy makers continue to promote. If we want to improve our schools, we need to invest in all of our communities and create real economic opportunities for the people living in spaces that have suffered from intentional disinvestment.