Dr. Brian Charest's scholarship includes education reform, teacher education, engaged scholarship, education philosophy, teaching writing, the use of DIY subcultures in and out of schools, justice-oriented education, civic and community engagement, community organizing, grassroots education reform strategies, the prison-to-school pipeline (and the disruption of the school-to-prison pipeline), and the teaching of English. His university teaching has involved community-based work of some kind, where students in his courses worked closely with local community-based organizations, schools, practicing teachers, and residents in "real world" settings. Brian draws on the traditions of community organizers and activists to help teachers learn the skills and strategies to be strong advocates for themselves, their students, and the communities in which they live and work. Brian is an advocate for publicly funded education and supports efforts to empower marginalized groups and disrupt structural inequalities. He has presented locally and nationally and published articles on teaching, ecological schooling, civic engagement, community organizing, social justice, ethics, and radical pragmatism.