In a nutshell: Dr. Brian Diers develops new soybean varieties and germplasm to help meet the growing global demand for protein and vegetable oil. He advances knowledge in soybean breeding and genetics by identifying genetic diversity using modern genetic tools with a goal of improving economically important traits in the crop.
More information: Diers' research advances fundamental knowledge of the genes responsible for soybean yield, protein content, and resistance to major pests. His captive breeding program releases and licenses soybean varieties for production in Illinois, with more than 15 varieties currently in commercial production.
Affiliations: Diers is an emeritus professor in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also a team member for the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE) project.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Registration of 64 soybean germplasm lines with all combinations of five soybean aphid resistance genes in two genetic backgrounds
|
2023
|
Nicholas Dietz1, Yen On Chan2, 3, Andrew Scaboo1, George Graef4, David Hyten4, Mary Happ4, Brian Diers5, Aaron Lorenz6, Dechun Wang7, Trupti Joshi2, 3, 8, 9 and Kristin Bilyeu10
|
2023
|
Genetic architecture of protein and oil content in soybean seed and meal
|
2023
|
Interactions Among Heterodera glycines, Macrophomina phaseolina, and Soybean Genotype
|
2023
|
Identification of genomic regions associated with soybean responses to off-target dicamba exposure
|
2022
|
Identification of Natural Tolerance to Off-Target Dicamba in Soybean
|
2022
|
Differential responses of soybean genotypes to off‐target dicamba damage
|
4
|
2022
|
High-throughput characterization, correlation, and mapping of leaf photosynthetic and functional traits in the soybean (Glycine max) nested association mapping …
|
5
|
2022
|
Epistatic interaction between Rhg1-a and Rhg2 in PI 90763 confers resistance to virulent soybean cyst nematode populations
|
5
|
2022
|
Genotype imputation for soybean nested association mapping population to improve precision of QTL detection
|
1
|
2022
|
Candidate genes modulating reproductive timing in elite US soybean lines identified in soybean alleles of Arabidopsis flowering orthologs with divergent latitude distribution
|
2
|
2022
|
Fine mapping and cloning of the major seed protein quantitative trait loci on soybean chromosome 20
|
28
|
2022
|
Rhg1 mediated resistance to soybean cyst nematode
|
2022
|
Detection of rare nematode resistance Rhg1 haplotypes in Glycine soja and a novel Rhg1 α‐SNAP
|
1
|
2022
|
High Throughput Phenotyping for Essential Crop Traits
|
2022
|
Package ‘SoyNAM’
|
2022
|
Genotype imputation for soybean nested association mapping population to improve precision of QTL detection
|
2022
|
Soybean Cyst Nematode Resistance Quantitative Trait Locus cqSCN-006 Alters the Expression of a γ-SNAP Protein
|
8
|
2021
|
The Next Generation of Soybean Resistance Breeding with rhg1-a and rhg2 Locus to Combat Soybean Cyst Nematode
|
2021
|
Resistance gene pyramiding and rotation to combat widespread soybean cyst nematode virulence
|
11
|
2021