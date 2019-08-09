In a nutshell: Dr. Brian Diers develops new soybean varieties and germplasm to help meet the growing global demand for protein and vegetable oil. He advances knowledge in soybean breeding and genetics by identifying genetic diversity using modern genetic tools with a goal of improving economically important traits in the crop. More information: Diers' research advances fundamental knowledge of the genes responsible for soybean yield, protein content, and resistance to major pests. His captive breeding program releases and licenses soybean varieties for production in Illinois, with more than 15 varieties currently in commercial production. Affiliations: Diers is an emeritus professor in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also a team member for the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE) project.