Specialization: International Relations, Human Rights, International Organization Personal Page: https://briangreenhill.com/ Brian Greenhill is an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science. His research and teaching focuses on the ways in which economic and political globalization affects human rights, conflict, and environmental outcomes. Dr. Greenhill's book Transmitting Rights: International Organizations and the Diffusion of Human Rights Practices was published by Oxford University Press in 2015. He has published articles in the American Political Science Review, International Studies Quarterly, and the American Journal of Political Science. Before joining Rockefeller College he had taught in the Government Department at Dartmouth College. Dr. Greenhill holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of Washington, an MA in International Relations from the University of Chicago, and a BA (Hons.) in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford. At Rockefeller College he will be teaching courses on global governance, human rights, international relations, and quantitative methods.