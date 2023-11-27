Brian Ogolsky, Ph.D

College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Director of Graduate Students

Expertise: Human Development and Family StudiesRelationshipslaw and policy

Dr. Ogolsky examines how relational partners maintain healthy romantic relationships across the life course as well as the ways in which law and policy influence daily family life. His work has the potential to inform practitioners and promote policy initiatives designed to enhance family dynamics.


Affiliation: Ogolsky is the Director of Graduate Students in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies in the College of Agricutural Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the Univeristy of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also affiliate faculty in Women & Gender in Global Perspectives and Center for Social and Behavioral Science.


  

