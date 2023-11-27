Dr. Ogolsky examines how relational partners maintain healthy romantic relationships across the life course as well as the ways in which law and policy influence daily family life. His work has the potential to inform practitioners and promote policy initiatives designed to enhance family dynamics.

Affiliation: Ogolsky is the Director of Graduate Students in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies in the College of Agricutural Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the Univeristy of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also affiliate faculty in Women & Gender in Global Perspectives and Center for Social and Behavioral Science.